Good card reading

Brisk bidding to a precarious contract. This deal is from a recent team competition. West at the other table, against the same contract, found the inspired lead of the queen of clubs, leaving declarer with no chance. At this table, Australian expert Kim Morrison was South, and he had a small chance after dummy’s jack of clubs won the first trick.

At trick two, Morrison led a heart to the 10, jack, and ace. West shifted to a spade, East’s 10 forcing Morrison’s ace. Morrison cashed the king of hearts and East contributed the queen. A diamond to the queen and a diamond back to the jack left this position.

Morrison read the position perfectly, playing West to have started with five hearts and five clubs, therefore a singleton spade and a doubleton diamond. He exited with the five of hearts! West won with the seven. West could cash the nine of hearts and the ace of clubs, but he could not avoid giving Morrison his ninth trick. Beautifully played!