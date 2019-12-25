Entertainment

Gal Gadot to co-produce adaptation of Israeli-Palestinian romance

Known in English as All the Rivers, the international bestselling novel from Israeli author Dorit Rabinian was published in 2014

Actor Gal Gadot is teaming up with Keshet International for a big screen adaptation of the controversial novel Borderlife, about a romance between a Jewish Israeli woman and a Palestinian man.

The Wonder Woman-star is backing the film with her husband Jaron Varsano through their Pilot Wave production banner in partnership with U.S.-based Keshet Studios, reported Deadline.

Known in English as All the Rivers, the international bestselling novel from Israeli author Dorit Rabinian was published in 2014.

The plot follows the story of a Jewish woman and Palestinian man who meet in New York and fall in love.

Israel’s education ministry banned the book from high school reading lists because of its depiction of a cross-cultural romance. The decision sparked protests and the novel was later allowed in advanced literature classes.

