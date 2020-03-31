Flixjini, a tool to help you quickly decide what to watch on OTT platforms like Netflix or Amazon Prime

Each streaming platform has on average 2000-plus movies and 500-plus TV shows. Across all the major platforms (Netflix, Amazon Prime and Hotstar), there are more than 50,000 movies and 12,000 TV shows or 20,000 seasons and 6,00,000 episodes, to choose from. Isn’t that ideal for the ongoing lockdown?

Frankly, the aforementioned numbers are overwhelming and to make lockdown life easier, a slew of technologies — such as Netflix Party and BingeIt — have come out of the woodworks. In this case, deciding what to watch during a supposed work-from-home day is taxing.

Enter Flixjini, which uses an advanced Artifical Intelligence-driven recommendation engine. This tool suggests movies/shows that are right for each user’s taste. It also suggests where a specific show/movie is playing for free, available on rental or on subscription. Instead of going to each app and discovering what content to watch, Flixjini aggregates all content in one place thus making it the first step on the streaming journey. The app also provides information about movies and shows like ratings and reviews which are not always available on the streaming apps, thus providing a richer discovery experience for users.

“Flixjini is the TripAdvisor for entertainment, especially now that you are advised to spend more time at home, our advanced AI driven recommendation engine will help users spend more time watching on the right platform than browsing across platforms. The recommendation engine gets better with your continuous interaction. You need to be on it to experience it,” says co-founder Jigar Doshi in a statement.

Co-founder Ankit Chhajer adds, “With Flixjini, a user never misses a movie. If a user discovers a good movie or tv show to watch or missed a movie in the theatre, user adds it to our unified queue. We notify the user whenever it is available on any platform to watch.”

The app is available Apple- and Android-compatible, and there’s a web browser option too at https://www.flixjini.in/.