First look of MS Dhoni in graphic novel ‘Atharva: The Origin’ is released

The graphic novel is authored by Ramesh Thamilmani

Virzu Studios in association with MIDAS Deals Pvt Ltd today released the motion poster of its upcoming graphic novel, Atharva - The Origin.

Starring none other than MS Dhoni himself as a superhero and warrior leader, the official motion poster was released today by the cricketer on his official Facebook handle. The motion poster features a rugged looking Dhoni, giving fans a glimpse into the world of Atharva and also a sneak peek into the first look of him as a superhero.

Author Ramesh with Dhoni

In an effort to offer an immersive experience to the readers, the creators have worked with a team of artists diligently for several years to create the mystical world of Atharva. Teleporting the readers to a different universe, this graphic novel, authored by Ramesh Thamilmani, headed by MVM Vel Mohan and produced by Vincent Adaikalaraj and Ashok Manor, features over 150 lifelike illustrations which present the gripping, racy narrative.

Commenting on the project, MS Dhoni said, “I am thrilled to be associated with this project and it is indeed an exciting venture. Atharva - The Origin is a captivating graphic novel with an engaging story and immersive artworks. Author Ramesh Thamilmani’s attempt to launch India’s first mythological superhero with a contemporary twist will leave every reader wanting for more.”