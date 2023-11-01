‘EA Sports FC 2024’ game review: New name, old problems

November 01, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST

For more than three decades, the iconic EA Sports logo accompanied by the “It’s in the game” slogan has sent shivers down my spine. From my first encounter with EA Sports FIFA in 1998 to the present day, the name has become synonymous with gaming excellence. But what is in a name? What matters is the game.

EA Sports FC 2024 Developer: EA Vancouver, EA Romania Publisher: EA Sports Price: ₹4.799 on Xbox Series X, PS4, PS5 and PC; ₹4,299 on Switch

The game itself has evolved tremendously, embracing real-time physics, motion-captured players, and more, making it a staple for game nights with friends or the intervals between intense Elden Ring sessions. However, as FC 2024 introduces exciting new technologies, it is high time EA reconsiders its controversial loot box strategies.

Before diving into this review, it is essential to note that it primarily pertains to the next-generation consoles and PC versions, which offer all the new features. If you happen to own a Nintendo Switch, it is advisable to give this game a wide berth, unless you are willing to endure a stripped-down experience with numerous glitches. To truly savour the football experience, opt for the next-gen version if it is within your reach.

EA Sports FC 24 is essentially a rebranded FIFA 23, with only a few minor technological upgrades. When FC was initially introduced, it left fans wondering if EA was departing from the traditional annual release cycle in favor of a more live-service approach. The return of beloved features like Career Mode and Manager Mode lets you experience the game from various angles, including the role of your own version of Ted Lasso. The Ultimate Team card-based collector format also makes a comeback, now encompassing women’s teams, further enhancing the game’s fan-centric appeal.

The most noticeable improvements are found on the pitch, with players exhibiting more fluid movement and natural motions that might slightly reduce the game’s pace but introduce a sense of realism and immersion. This transformation is powered by the Hypermotion V system, an advanced machine learning algorithm that translates real-world football match data into the virtual realm. Additionally, top-tier players now possess Play Styles+, granting them unique attributes that reflect their real-life counterparts, injecting an elite player dimension into the game. So a Messi will run, play and emote like Messi. These enhancements shine brightest in Ultimate Team, where you can assemble your dream team. However, where FC falters is in the goalkeeper AI department, as they occasionally fumble shots, kick balls into their own nets, and dive in the wrong direction.

EA seems to have a knack for stirring up loot box controversies with each new game release, and FC is no exception. The controversy primarily revolves around the Ultimate Team mode, where players strive to unlock and upgrade player cards. Acquiring the best players translates to assembling the finest team, making it an enticing mode for football enthusiasts.

Yet, it is also an incredibly lucrative feature for EA and incorporates loot box mechanics, particularly in the Elite Season Opener pack, which costs $30 and yields approximately 3000 FC points. It is a play-to-win mode with the promise of Gold 90+ players, but the drop rate for these coveted players is remarkably low. This mode has attracted a horde of YouTube influencers who spend copious amounts of money on loot boxes. Exercise caution when engaging with these mechanics, unless you have deep pockets.

From a visual perspective, FC 24 is an industry leader, boasting stunning visuals that make it one of the most visually appealing sports games, particularly soccer. The player animations are incredibly lifelike, and the pitches are beautifully rendered.