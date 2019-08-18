Don’t think ‘Game of Thrones’ show was good for me: George R.R. Martin

Author George R.R. Martin believes “Game of Thrones”, the TV series, “slowed” him down on the path to completing his book series.

The HBO series, based on Mr. Martin’s series of fantasy novels “A Song of Ice and Fire”, aired in 2011 and had its series finale this May.

His fifth and most recent volume of the series, “A Dance with Dragons”, was published in 2011 and he is currently writing the sixth novel, “The Winds of Winter”.

“I don’t think (the TV series) was very good for me. The very thing that should have speeded me up actually slowed me down,” he said.

“Every day I sat down to write and even if I had a good day... I’d feel terrible because I’d be thinking: ‘My God, I have to finish the book. I’ve only written four pages when I should have written 40’,” he told The Observer in an interview.

The writer also promised fans that the controversial climax of the TV series will bear no influence on the future novels in the book series.

The season finale received more brickbats than bouquets.

Mr. Martin said he would stick to his original plan when it comes to the last two novels -- “The Winds of Winter” and “A Dream of Spring“.

“It doesn’t change anything at all. You can’t please everybody, so you’ve got to please yourself,” he said, adding that some of the fan theories are right and some are wrong about how things would end in the books.

“They’ll find out when I finish,” he said.