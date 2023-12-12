HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Documentary on ‘Naatu Naatu’ lyricist Chandrabose wins award

‘Oscar Challagariga’ captures the atmosphere and celebrations in Chandrabose’s village in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district in Telangana after his Oscar win

December 12, 2023 03:17 am | Updated 03:17 am IST - HYDERABAD

PTI
M.M. Keeravaani, left, and Subhash Chandrabose, winners of the award for Best Original Song for ‘Naatu Naatu’ from “RRR”, pose at the Oscars on March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, United States.

M.M. Keeravaani, left, and Subhash Chandrabose, winners of the award for Best Original Song for ‘Naatu Naatu’ from “RRR”, pose at the Oscars on March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, United States. | Photo Credit: JORDAN STRAUSS

A documentary on Oscar award-winning lyricist Chandrabose, famous for penning the ‘Naatu Naatu’ song from the Telugu movie ‘RRR’, has won an award at 12th Mumbai Shorts International Film Festival.

The documentary, titled “Oscar Challagariga”, is about lyricist Kanukuntla Subhash Chandrabose who received the Oscar for Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards in March.

The documentary, produced and directed by senior journalist Chilkuri Sushil Rao, was given a special mention award at the film Festival held in Mumbai on Sunday. Rambhul Singh, founder-director of Mini Box Office which organised the festival, announced the list of award winners after the screenings.

The movie captures the atmosphere and celebrations in Mr. Chandrabose’s village Challagariga in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district in Telangana, which the lyricist visited for the first time on April 2 after winning the prestigious award.

The documentary also features an impromptu dance by Mr. Chandrabose’s wife, Suchitra, a well-known choreographer.

Related Topics

documentary films / The Oscars / film festival

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.