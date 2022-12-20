  1. EPaper
  2. Football 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Delhi court posts for December 22 Jacqueline Fernandez's plea for travelling abroad

Jacqueline Fernandez, who was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate several times in connection with the investigation

December 20, 2022 06:30 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez leaves from Patiala House Court after appearing in a money laundering case linked to alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, in New Delhi on December 20, 2022.

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez leaves from Patiala House Court after appearing in a money laundering case linked to alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, in New Delhi on December 20, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

A Delhi court on December 20 posted for December 22 an application by actor Jacqueline Fernandez, accused in a ₹200 crore money laundering case also involving alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekar, seeking to travel abroad.

Special Judge Shailendra Malik issued notice to the ED and directed it to file its reply to the actor's application seeking permission to travel to Bahrain from December 23. 

Also Read | Pinky Irani arrested in conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar’s extortion case

Ms. Fernandez also appeared before the court during the brief hearing.

The court had on November 15 granted regular bail to the actress who has never been arrested in the case.

ALSO READ
ED again quizzes Nora Fatehi in Sukesh Chandrasekhar case

It had on August 31 taken cognizance of a supplementary charge sheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate and asked Ms. Fernandez to appear before the court.

Ms. Fernandez, who was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate several times in connection with the investigation, was named as an accused for the first time in the supplementary charge sheet.

The ED's earlier charge sheet and a supplementary charge sheet did not mention her as an accused.

Related Topics

entertainment (general) / money laundering

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.