Deepika Padukone dances with Ranveer Singh on stage at Anant-Radhika’s pre-wedding bash

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh recently announced that they are set to embrace parenthood soon

March 03, 2024 12:29 pm | Updated 12:48 pm IST

ANI
Actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone perform during the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant

Actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone perform during the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant | Photo Credit: RELIANCE INDUSTRIES

The second day of the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant saw several performances by celebrities from Bollywood. Parents-to-be Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh grooved to ‘Gallan Goodiyaan,’ as several videos and pictures from the Saturday gala went viral on social media.

In one of the videos, Ranveer asks his wife to join him on the dance floor. Then, the duo shake their leg to Ranveer's song from 'Dil Dhakadne Do'.

Mom-to-be Deepika wore a gold and black lehenga choli that she accessorised with a choker and statement earrings, while Ranveer sported a black and blue sherwani for the big event. The power couple are all set to embrace parenthood soon.

Actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone pose during the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani, son of Mukesh Ambani, the Chairman of Reliance Industries, and Radhika Merchant, daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant

Actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone pose during the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani, son of Mukesh Ambani, the Chairman of Reliance Industries, and Radhika Merchant, daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant | Photo Credit: RELIANCE INDUSTRIES

Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, Anant Ambani, is set to tie the knot with industrialist Viren Merchant's daughter Radhika Merchant later this year. Besides SRK, Salman and Aamir, several other Bollywood stars were spotted at the bash. These include Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur.

Actors Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone pose during the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant

Actors Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone pose during the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Rani Mukerji, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are also attending the mega bash. Famous sports personalities like MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, and Sachin Tendulkar arrived to attend the celebrations as well. Day one of the festivities witnessed a special drone show followed by a performance by pop sensation Rihanna.

