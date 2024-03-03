Deepika Padukone dances with Ranveer Singh on stage at Anant-Radhika’s pre-wedding bash

March 03, 2024 12:29 pm | Updated 12:48 pm IST

The second day of the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant saw several performances by celebrities from Bollywood. Parents-to-be Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh grooved to ‘Gallan Goodiyaan,’ as several videos and pictures from the Saturday gala went viral on social media.

In one of the videos, Ranveer asks his wife to join him on the dance floor. Then, the duo shake their leg to Ranveer's song from 'Dil Dhakadne Do'.

Mom-to-be Deepika wore a gold and black lehenga choli that she accessorised with a choker and statement earrings, while Ranveer sported a black and blue sherwani for the big event. The power couple are all set to embrace parenthood soon.

Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, Anant Ambani, is set to tie the knot with industrialist Viren Merchant's daughter Radhika Merchant later this year. Besides SRK, Salman and Aamir, several other Bollywood stars were spotted at the bash. These include Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur.

Rani Mukerji, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are also attending the mega bash. Famous sports personalities like MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, and Sachin Tendulkar arrived to attend the celebrations as well. Day one of the festivities witnessed a special drone show followed by a performance by pop sensation Rihanna.