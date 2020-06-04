Dance

Swarnamalya Ganesh live on Instagram @thehinduweekend

The dancer will talk about rising up to the challenges faced during the pandemic and how she finds pleasure amidst them, today at 9 pm on #LockdownWithWeekend

What happens when you are multi-skilled, multi-faceted and inhabit many identities? Well, they feed off each other and make every identity rich and diverse. In today’s #LockdownWithWeekend episode, dancer Swarnamalya Ganesh — performer, scholar, academic and actor — will share insights on the “new normal” and how she has made the most of it. She will also talk about how she finds a great sense of pleasure amidst the many challenges that she undertakes or come her way.

Busy with teaching, learning, sharing, speaking and writing, Ganesh has been active on the digital platform, creating and engaging with dancers and students of dance from across the world. Vocal about her ideas, and with clarity of thought and conviction, she is also using her voice to build equity on concerns that matter to the world we live in. “I’ve always been interested by the idea of identities and the inter-disciplinarity of a performer, which I think is imperative for an artiste; we can’t afford to live and continue to create in isolation,” she says.

This edition of the #LockdownWithWeekend series featuring Swarnamalya Ganesh is on Thursday, June 4 at 9 pm IST.

