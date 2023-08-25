HamberMenu
Odissi dance festival, Naman 2023 to be held on August 27 in Bengaluru

Conceptualised and choreographed by dancer Madhulita Mohapatra, the theme of Naman 2023 is Colours of Krishna

August 25, 2023 11:09 am | Updated 11:09 am IST

Shilpa Anandraj
Dancer Madhilita

Dancer Madhilita | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Naman 2023, conceptualised and choreographed by dancer Madhulita Mohapatra, is the annual dance festival of the Odissi dance school, Nrityantar. The theme of the festival this year is Colours of Krishna.

Nrityantar, started by Madhulita, has been organising Naman since 2010. “It was initiated by my guru, the late Gangadhar Pradhan,” says Madhulita, who adds that the aim of the festival is to showcase varied styles and schools of Odissi dance.

The Nrityantar ensemble

The Nrityantar ensemble | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Colours of Krishna, Madhulita says, will be an evening of pure Odissi classical dance. “The music in ragamalika and talamalika is composed by Rupak Kumar Parida.”

The evening will feature performances by the students of Nrityantar and a solo Odissi dance recital by Preetisha Mohapatra from Bhubaneswar, a student of the legendary Kelucharan Mohapatra.

The production, Madhulita says is also an attempt to narrate the varied divine facets of Krishna — as a mischievous toddler, a cherished friend, saviour and protector, guide and mentor, divine charioteer and an eternal lover, through Odissi. The dance is based on excerpts from Brahma Samhita, Geeta Govinda, Bhagavad Gita and Odia poetic lines by Odia poet, Kedar Mishra.

Preetisha Mohapatra 

Preetisha Mohapatra  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Madhulita says she was inspired to bring the production on stage as it was chance to dramatise stories of Krishna she had grown up with. “This dance will not only entertain but also enlighten and inspire the audience. It describes the timeless teachings of Krishna while celebrating the lyrical beauty and elegance of Odissi dance.”

Naman 2023 is open to all and will be presented on August 27 at 5.30pm at ADA Rangamandira, JC Road.

