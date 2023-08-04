August 04, 2023 02:32 pm | Updated 02:32 pm IST

Here is an opportunity for dance connoisseurs to experience storytelling through Kuchipudi with a presentation by Hyderabad-based Yamini Reddy. The Kuchipudi dancer performs An Evening of Storytelling at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai on August 5. For a memorable debut at this Centre, Yamini has selected, three pieces that bring out the uniqueness of Kuchipudi in a 90-minute show. Storytelling, says Yamini, comes easily to Kuchipudi, a combination of theatre and temple dances. “We have episodes with vachika abhinayam (rendering dialogues during a performance), ek patra kelika (characterisation, solo dancer in different roles) and dramatic element (natyam) in stories which makes it easy for storytelling. I want to showcase this element in my performance.”

While the production is conceived and conceptualised by Yamini, the choreography has been created by her father, Kuchipudi guru Raja Reddy. The multilingual performance begins with ‘Dasavatara’ a traditional Kuchipudi number. ‘It not only tells us of the stories of Lord Vishnu, but also evolution, taking us back to the beginning. First presented in Delhi in 2017 followed by a show in the Netherlands the next year, An Evening... has had a few private shows in Hyderabad. ’

Chapters from Ramayana

The second piece showcases important chapters from Tulsidas’ Ramcharita Manas, focusing on episodes dealing with Bharata, Ahilya, Vali-Sugreeva and the killing of Ravana. “Reading a book and watching the same story performed on stage can be different experiences. When reading, many details are left to readers’ imagination whereas the presentation on stage can be visually aesthetic and leave a mark on the audience. With so much scope for drama and characterization, Tulsidas’ Ramayan is quite suitable for Kuchipudi.”

With her students, Prakriti Prashant and Ishita Peddi Reddy, as supporting dancers, the solo presentation by Yamini was tweaked with a bit of narration in English by a sutradhar, amid interesting silhouettes and shadow play.

On how she got the opportunity to perform at NMACC, Yamini says, “They sent me an invitation to perform. One can probably write to them requesting a chance to perform but they have their own process of selecting artists. I believe Nita Ambani is proactive in doing that.”

Yamini looks forward to performing at the 100-seater hall of NMACC. “I have not yet seen the venue but have heard good things about it. I hope to celebrate the art of storytelling through Kuchipudi.”