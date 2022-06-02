A short film about god, man and relationships

The short film, Dvija, is directed by AK Srikanth and features his dancer-wife, Savitha Sastry. The film was released on on their YouTube channel, Savitha Sastry, started by the duo.

“Dvija is one of the most ambitious ventures that we have ever delved into,” Savitha says. “It has been a work in progress for three years and talks about the fundamental relationship that man has with god. It also talks about the transactional relationship that we have with god. This aspect has seeped into almost every relationship between human beings.”

That is the premise of Dvija, says Savitha, adding the film also explores the concepts of karma and rebirth. Dvija has been shot in the hills of Nilgiris. “The title is a Sanskrit word meaning twice born. The film has dance based on the classical form, of Bharatanatyam.”

The film which dropped on June 2, 2022, coincides with the 10th anniversary of Savitha and Srikanth’s production company, TSSPC productions, which earlier made short films on dance such as Descent, Beyond the Rains and The Colors Trilogy.

Savitha is known for the traditional repertoires of Bharatanatyam, and the couple in the past decade has jointly created work for their channel. Srikanth dons the role of a writer, director, Savitha is the dancer, choreographer. They have travelled across the globe with their work such as Soul Cages (2012), Yudh (2013), The Prophet (2013) and Chains: Love Stories of Shadows (2015).