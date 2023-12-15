Daily Quiz | On Walt Disney

1 / 6 | Loosely based on a fairy tale, this movie was the first full-length animated feature film produced by Walt Disney. A live action remake of the movie is in the works, with Greta Gerwig as one of the screenplay writers. Identify the film. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs SHOW ANSWER

2 / 6 | This animated superhero film released in 2004 became a cult classic and went on to win two Academy Awards. A sequel to the movie was released almost 14 years later. The director voiced a well-known character in the films called Edna Mode. Name the director and the film. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Brad Bird and The Incredibles SHOW ANSWER

3 / 6 | Corona, Arendelle, Agrabah, Maldonia and Atlantica. Identify the commonality behind these names. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : They are all names of fictional places in which various Disney movies are set in SHOW ANSWER

4 / 6 | The name of this character from Finding Nemo is said to be a nod to an iconic Steven Spielberg movie. Identify the character. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Bruce, the shark SHOW ANSWER

5 / 6 | Which film was the last one personally supervised by Walt Disney before his death in 1966? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : The Jungle Book SHOW ANSWER