Daily Quiz | On Oscars

Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit YOUR SCORE 0 /5 RETAKE THE QUIZ

1 / 5 | This American, an important presence in the history of animation, is famous for creating characters of barnyard animals. He was presented with an honorary Academy Award consisting of one full-size award and seven smaller ones. Who is he and what do the seven small ones represent? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Walt Disney. The award was given for Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. The seven small ones represent the dwarfs. SHOW ANSWER

2 / 5 | Along with Titanic and Ben-Hur, this movie, which is part of a trilogy, has the highest number of wins at the Academy Awards. Name the film. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King SHOW ANSWER

3 / 5 | This film, based on a Pulitzer-winning novel by Alice Walker, was nominated for 11 Academy Awards, but went home empty-handed. Name it. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : The Colour Purple SHOW ANSWER

4 / 5 | During the 89th Academy Awards, La La Land was announced as the winner for Best Picture. The whole team of the film went on stage and accepted the award. Then it was announced that another film had actually won Best Picture. Name that film. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Moonlight SHOW ANSWER