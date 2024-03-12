GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Daily Quiz | On Oscars
Premium

The film Oppenheimer overwhelmed the competition at the 96th Academy Awards by winning seven awards. A quiz on the Oscars

March 12, 2024 05:00 pm | Updated 05:00 pm IST

Radhika Santhanam
Radhika Santhanam
Daily Quiz | On Oscars
This painting by V.S. Gaitonde is of Bhanu Athaiya, a woman artist who was a member of the Bombay Progressive Artists’ Group. She won the Oscar for Best Costume Design for Gandhi. She later went on to win an Academy Award.
START THE QUIZ
1 / 5 | This American, an important presence in the history of animation, is famous for creating characters of barnyard animals. He was presented with an honorary Academy Award consisting of one full-size award and seven smaller ones. Who is he and what do the seven small ones represent?
Answer : Walt Disney. The award was given for Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. The seven small ones represent the dwarfs.
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO
SHOW ANSWER

Related Topics

entertainment (general) / The Oscars / The Hindu Quizzes / Text and Context

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.