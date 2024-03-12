Daily Quiz | On Oscars
This painting by V.S. Gaitonde is of Bhanu Athaiya, a woman artist who was a member of the Bombay Progressive Artists’ Group. She won the Oscar for Best Costume Design for Gandhi. She later went on to win an Academy Award.START THE QUIZ
1 / 5 |
This American, an important presence in the history of animation, is famous for creating characters of barnyard animals. He was presented with an honorary Academy Award consisting of one full-size award and seven smaller ones. Who is he and what do the seven small ones represent?
SHOW ANSWER
Answer : Walt Disney. The award was given for Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. The seven small ones represent the dwarfs.
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER?
YES
NO
2 / 5 |
Along with Titanic and Ben-Hur, this movie, which is part of a trilogy, has the highest number of wins at the Academy Awards. Name the film.
SHOW ANSWER
Answer : The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER?
YES
NO
3 / 5 |
This film, based on a Pulitzer-winning novel by Alice Walker, was nominated for 11 Academy Awards, but went home empty-handed. Name it.
4 / 5 |
During the 89th Academy Awards, La La Land was announced as the winner for Best Picture. The whole team of the film went on stage and accepted the award. Then it was announced that another film had actually won Best Picture. Name that film.
5 / 5 |
In 1940, Hattie McDaniel, the winner of the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress, sat at a separate table in the room with her escort and her agent and not with the rest of the team of the film Gone With The Wind. When she died, her final wish, to be buried in the Hollywood Cemetery, was denied. Why?