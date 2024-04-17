Daily Quiz | On Game of Thrones

1 / 5 | What is the name of the book series from which the show has been adapted? Name the author of the series.

Answer : A Song of Ice and Fire by George R. R. Martin

2 / 5 | What is the name of the prequel that premiered on HBO in 2022, which is the second television series in the book series franchise?

Answer : House of the Dragon

3 / 5 | What is the name of the family that has three siblings, two of which are twins, and the other is a dwarf?

Answer : Lannister

4 / 5 | The title sequence of the show received the 2011 Primetime Emmy Award for Main Title Design. What does the sequence depict?

Answer : Three-dimensional map of the series's fictional world