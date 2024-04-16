GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Daily Quiz | On Charlie Chaplin
Premium

Charlie Chaplin was born on this day in 1889. A quiz on the life of the English comic actor, filmmaker and composer

April 16, 2024 05:00 pm | Updated 05:00 pm IST

Radhika Santhanam
Radhika Santhanam
Daily Quiz | On Charlie Chaplin
This is a statue of Charlie Chaplin in the city where he was born, portraying his famous character The Tramp.
START THE QUIZ
1 / 6 | In the 2000s, declassified British archives showed that this well-known author had secretly accused Chaplin of being a communist. An adjective derived from this author’s pen name is used to describe totalitarian and authoritarian social practices. Name this author.
Answer : George Orwell
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO
SHOW ANSWER

Related Topics

Text and Context / The Hindu Quizzes / entertainment (general)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.