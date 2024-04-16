Daily Quiz | On Charlie Chaplin
This is a statue of Charlie Chaplin in the city where he was born, portraying his famous character The Tramp.
In the 2000s, declassified British archives showed that this well-known author had secretly accused Chaplin of being a communist. An adjective derived from this author’s pen name is used to describe totalitarian and authoritarian social practices. Name this author.
Name the title of Chaplin’s first war film, a comedy set in France, which starred his half-brother.
Chaplin was prosecuted in 1944 under this Act in a case stemming from a paternity suit involving the actor Joan Barry. This Act made it a federal crime to transport women across federal state lines for prostitution, debauchery, or even sex between unmarried persons. What is the name of this controversial Act?
Long after the shift to sound, Chaplin continued to make silent movies. Name one such successful film in which Chaplin’s character befriends an alcoholic millionaire.
A French journal, named after a Chaplin film, closed in 2019 after 74 years. Its founders were two existentialist French philosophers, a couple who never got married. Name the two philosophers and the Chaplin film which inspired them to name their journal.
Answer : Jean-Paul Sartre and Simone De Beauvoir; Modern Times
Chaplin’s first talkie was a satire of two dictators. Name them.