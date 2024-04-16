Daily Quiz | On Charlie Chaplin

1 / 6 | In the 2000s, declassified British archives showed that this well-known author had secretly accused Chaplin of being a communist. An adjective derived from this author's pen name is used to describe totalitarian and authoritarian social practices. Name this author.

Answer : George Orwell

2 / 6 | Name the title of Chaplin's first war film, a comedy set in France, which starred his half-brother.

Answer : Shoulder Arms

3 / 6 | Chaplin was prosecuted in 1944 under this Act in a case stemming from a paternity suit involving the actor Joan Barry. This Act made it a federal crime to transport women across federal state lines for prostitution, debauchery, or even sex between unmarried persons. What is the name of this controversial Act?

Answer : Mann Act

4 / 6 | Long after the shift to sound, Chaplin continued to make silent movies. Name one such successful film in which Chaplin's character befriends an alcoholic millionaire.

Answer : City Lights

5 / 6 | A French journal, named after a Chaplin film, closed in 2019 after 74 years. Its founders were two existentialist French philosophers, a couple who never got married. Name the two philosophers and the Chaplin film which inspired them to name their journal.

Answer : Jean-Paul Sartre and Simone De Beauvoir; Modern Times