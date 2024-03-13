Daily Quiz | On 96th Academy Awards

1 / 6 | This U.S. singer-songwriter became the youngest two-time Oscar winner. She won both the Oscars along with her brother. Identify the person.

Answer : Billie Eilish

2 / 6 | Both these actors who have played Batman villains presented the award for visual effects and film editing. They were also an unlikely pairing in a 1988 comedy film. Name the duo and the film.

Answer : Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito

3 / 6 | The Zone of Interest won the award for Best international feature film and became the first British movie to win in the category. Name the other award the film won at the ceremony.

Answer : Best sound

4 / 6 | Which movie won the category in which The Creator, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One and Napoleon were nominated?

Answer : Godzilla Minus One

5 / 6 | The action sequence from which Indian movie made an appearance in a montage celebrating the contribution of the stunt community towards international cinema?

Answer : RRR