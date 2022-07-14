Entertainment

Daily Quiz | On games and puzzles

Erno Rubik, the creator of the eponymous cube that has become a worldwide phenomenon, was born on this date in 1944. A quiz on famous games and puzzles from around the world

1. The popular board game Ludo is set to have origins in which ancient cross and circle board game, a version of which played an important part in one of the Indian epics?

Answer :

Pachisi

