Daily Quiz | On games and puzzles

V V Ramanan July 14, 2022 12:09 IST

Erno Rubik, the creator of the eponymous cube that has become a worldwide phenomenon, was born on this date in 1944. A quiz on famous games and puzzles from around the world

Erno Rubik, the creator of the eponymous cube that has become a worldwide phenomenon, was born on this date in 1944. A quiz on famous games and puzzles from around the world

Daily Quiz | On games and puzzles Erno Rubik, the creator of the eponymous cube that has become a worldwide phenomenon, was born on this date in 1944. A quiz on famous games and puzzles from around the world Start The Quiz Daily Quiz | On games and puzzles 1/9 1. The popular board game Ludo is set to have origins in which ancient cross and circle board game, a version of which played an important part in one of the Indian epics? SHOW ANSWER Answer : Pachisi I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 2. There are 43,252,003,274,489,856,000 possible configurations but only one solution to this addictive toy/puzzle. Name it and the country of its origin. SHOW ANSWER Answer : Rubik’s Cube and Hungary I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 3. Which famous brand, whose name comes from the Danish words for 'Play Well', was started by carpenter Ole Kirk Christiansen? SHOW ANSWER Answer : Lego I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 4. Which game that tests the players' knowledge was invented by two Canadians in 1981 when they could not play Scrabble because of some missing tiles? SHOW ANSWER Answer : Trivial Pursuit I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 5. Of the six tokens used in the original game of Monopoly, three are the Boot, Racehorse, and the Iron. Name the other three. SHOW ANSWER Answer : Battleship, Racing Car, and Top Hat I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 6. In the U.S. version, he is Mr. Boddy and in the U.K. equivalent, it is Dr. Black. Who and in which popular game? SHOW ANSWER Answer : The murder victim in Cluedo I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 7. Many of us are familiar with playing cards. So, of the four kings in the deck, who is the clean-shaven one i.e. has no moustache? SHOW ANSWER Answer : King of Hearts I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 8. ‘With this card, you must have no other alternative cards to play that matches the colour of the card previously played’ is a rule in which popular game? SHOW ANSWER Answer : Uno I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 9. In the English version of Scrabble, what is the total face value of the 100 tiles, and which is the only letter with a value of 5? SHOW ANSWER Answer : 187 and ‘K’ I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION Daily Quiz | On games and puzzles YOU SCORED YOU SCORED 0/9 RETAKE THE QUIZ



Our code of editorial values