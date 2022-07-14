Daily Quiz | On games and puzzles
V V Ramanan July 14, 2022 12:09 IST
Updated:
July 14, 2022 12:10 IST
Erno Rubik, the creator of the eponymous cube that has become a worldwide phenomenon, was born on this date in 1944. A quiz on famous games and puzzles from around the world
Erno Rubik, the creator of the eponymous cube that has become a worldwide phenomenon, was born on this date in 1944. A quiz on famous games and puzzles from around the world
1.
The popular board game Ludo is set to have origins in which ancient cross and circle board game, a version of which played an important part in one of the Indian epics?
2.
There are 43,252,003,274,489,856,000 possible configurations but only one solution to this addictive toy/puzzle. Name it and the country of its origin.
Answer :
Rubik’s Cube and Hungary
3.
Which famous brand, whose name comes from the Danish words for 'Play Well', was started by carpenter Ole Kirk Christiansen?
4.
Which game that tests the players' knowledge was invented by two Canadians in 1981 when they could not play Scrabble because of some missing tiles?
5.
Of the six tokens used in the original game of Monopoly, three are the Boot, Racehorse, and the Iron. Name the other three.
Answer :
Battleship, Racing Car, and Top Hat
6.
In the U.S. version, he is Mr. Boddy and in the U.K. equivalent, it is Dr. Black. Who and in which popular game?
Answer :
The murder victim in Cluedo
7.
Many of us are familiar with playing cards. So, of the four kings in the deck, who is the clean-shaven one i.e. has no moustache?
8.
‘With this card, you must have no other alternative cards to play that matches the colour of the card previously played’ is a rule in which popular game?
9.
In the English version of Scrabble, what is the total face value of the 100 tiles, and which is the only letter with a value of 5?
Daily Quiz | On games and puzzles
