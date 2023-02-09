Daily Quiz | On Martin Scorsese’s films
Two of Scorsese’s films explore the theme of Catholic guilt. Both these films follow the story of an Intalian-American boy. If one was originally titled I Call First, the other was to be called Season of the Witch. Identify the two films. Name the actor who essayed the role of the Italian-American.
Answer : Who’s That Knocking at My Door, Mean Streets, Harvey Keitel
This film is an American comedy-drama film, that follows the story of a mother who travels with her preteen son across the United States in search of a better life. The actor who portrayed the role of the mother won the Best Actress award at the 47th Academy Awards. Name the film and the actor.
Answer : Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore, Ellen Burstyn
This is an epic religious drama film, adapted from a controversial novel of the same name. The film depicts the life of Jesus Christ and his struggle with various forms of temptation including fear, doubt, depression, reluctance, and lust. Identify the film. Name the author who wrote the book from which the film was adapted.
Answer : The Last Temptation of Christ, Nikos Kazantzakis
This film is based on the writings of the 14th Dalai Lama, the exiled political and spiritual leader of Tibet. Identify the film. What does the title of the film mean?
Answer : Kundun; is a term by which the Dalai Lama is addressed.
The Aviator is an American epic biographical drama film. It depicts the life of an aviation pioneer. On which personality the film was based? Who played the role of the aviator in the film?
Answer : Howard Hughes, Leonardo DiCaprio
This is an epic biographical black comedy crime film that portrays the life of a stockbroker, and how his firm engaged in rampant corruption and fraud, which ultimately led to his downfall. This film when released set a Guinness World Record. Identify the film. Why did the film set the record?
Answer : The Wolf of Wall Street; for the most instances of swearing in a motion picture
