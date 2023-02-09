HamberMenu
Daily Quiz | On Martin Scorsese’s films
The American classic film Taxi Driver, directed by Martin Scorsese, had its world premiere on February 8, 1976. Here is a quiz on other films by Scorsese

February 09, 2023 10:36 am | Updated 10:36 am IST

Sindhu Nagaraj
Director Martin Scorsese during the premiere of “The Irishman”, in Los Angeles, California, U.S. October 24, 2019.
1 / 6 | Two of Scorsese’s films explore the theme of Catholic guilt. Both these films follow the story of an Intalian-American boy. If one was originally titled I Call First, the other was to be called Season of the Witch. Identify the two films. Name the actor who essayed the role of the Italian-American.  

Answer : Who’s That Knocking at My Door, Mean Streets, Harvey Keitel 
