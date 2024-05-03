GIFT a SubscriptionGift
year
Britney Spears reaches divorce settlement with estranged husband Sam Asghari

Spears and Sam Asghari submitted an agreement for dividing up their assets to a judge for approval, according to documents filed in a Los Angeles court on Thursday, nine months after they separated

May 03, 2024 02:41 pm | Updated 02:41 pm IST

AP
Britney Spears has reached a divorce settlement with her soon-to-be-ex-husband Asghari

Britney Spears has reached a divorce settlement with her soon-to-be-ex-husband Asghari | Photo Credit: JORDAN STRAUSS

Less than a week after reaching a court settlement with her father, Britney Spears has reached one with her soon-to-be-ex-husband.

Spears and Sam Asghari submitted an agreement for dividing up their assets to a judge for approval, according to documents filed in a Los Angeles court on Thursday, nine months after they separated.

Britney Spears' memoir a million seller after just one week since its release

The filings gave few details but said neither Spears nor Asghari will get future spousal support. Asghari had said in his initial petition that he would seek financial support. Any future disputes would need to be settled in private arbitration.

A judge is likely to sign off on the stipulated solution soon and declare both of them single.

Emails seeking details or comment from lawyers for both Spears and Asghari were not immediately returned.

The two had no children together, so no custody agreement was necessary. Spears wrote in her memoir published last year that she and Asghari had a miscarriage early in a pregnancy about a month before they married.

The 42-year-old pop superstar and Asghari, a 30-year-old model and actor, separated in July, about 13 months after they married and seven years after they began dating. He filed for divorce in August.

The new trend of celebrity memoirs and carefully orchestrated “leaks”

Their marriage at her home in June 2022 in front of guests including Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore, Paris Hilton and Madonna, was seen as a triumphant milestone in her newly reclaimed life after she was freed six months earlier from the court conservatorship that controlled her life and money for more than 13 years.

Last Friday, Spears and her father, Jamie Spears, reached a settlement on the lingering issues from that legal arrangement, avoiding what could have been a long, ugly and revealing trial that was scheduled to start later this month.

