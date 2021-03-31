Britney Spears on ‘Framing Britney Spears’ documentary: I cried for two weeks

The critically-acclaimed New York Times documentary took an inside look at the iconic singer’s rise to fame, her mid-2000’s struggles, and the #FreeBritney social media movement

Breaking her silence over “Framing Britney Spears”, a documentary about her life, pop star Britney Spears has said that she “cried” for two weeks as she felt “embarrassed” by the light it put her in.

Also Read | Get ‘First Day First Show’, our weekly newsletter from the world of cinema, in your inbox. You can subscribe for free here

The critically-acclaimed New York Times documentary takes an inside look at the iconic singer’s rise to fame, her mid-2000’s struggles, the highly-restrictive conservatorship under her father Jamie Spears, and the #FreeBritney social media movement that arose as a result.

Spears had previously addressed the documentary indirectly, but on Tuesday, she put out a statement to share her thoughts about the film though many of her fans speculate that she did not write those comments.

Spears wrote, “I didn’t watch the documentary but from what I did see of it I was embarrassed by the light they put me in...

“I cried for two weeks and well .... I still cry sometimes !!!! I do what I can in my own spirituality with myself to try and keep my own joy ... love ... and happiness.” Along with the post, the 39-year-old shared a video of herself dancing to the Aerosmith song “Crazy”.

She said she needed to dance to singer Steven Tyler’s music “every night of my life to feel wild and human and alive”.

“My life has always been very speculated... watched... and judged really my whole life,” Spears said.

The singer also criticised the media for judging her whole life.

“I have been exposed my whole life performing in front of people!!! It takes a lot of strength to TRUST the universe with your real vulnerability cause I’ve always been so judged... insulted... and embarrassed by the media... and I still am till this day.”

“As the world keeps on turning and life goes on we still remain so fragile and sensitive as people,” Spears said. The singer had previously hinted about the documentary in a February 10 post in which she reminiscing about a New Year’s performance in 2017.

“Each person has their story and their take on other people’s stories !!!! We all have so many different bright beautiful lives !!! Remember, no matter what we think we know about a person’s life it is nothing compared to the actual person living behind the lens,” Spears had said.

Though the singer’s latest post has led to an outpouring of support for her, there were many who claimed that Spears did not write the statement as she has no control over her social media accounts.

Ever since “Framing Britney Spears” premiered, a number of Hollywood stars, including Jennifer Love Hewitt, Jessica Simpson and Dua Lipa, have come out in support of Spears, whilst detailing their own experiences living under constant media scrutiny.