Entertainment

Britney Spears announces engagement to Sam Asghari

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari pose at the premiere of "Once Upon a Time In Hollywood" in Los Angeles, California, U.S., July 22, 2019. File   | Photo Credit: Reuters

Britney Spears announced her engagement on September 12 to her boyfriend Sam Asghari with an exuberant post displaying a diamond ring engraved with the word “lioness.”

The news comes days after her father filed to end the court conservatorship that has controlled the singer’s life and money for 13 years.

Also Read
Jamie Spears and Britney Spears

Britney Spears’ father agrees to step down from conservatorship

She wrote “I can't [expletive] believe it!" with an Instagram video post where she winks, kisses a smiling Asghari on the cheek and answers “yes!” when he asks if she likes the ring.

Sam Asghari posted his own photo of Spears showing her ring finger to the camera.

The four-carat diamond ring is engraved inside the band with “lioness" because it's his nickname for her, the company Forever Diamonds NY said in a statement. The couple met on the set of the “Slumber Party” music video in 2016.

The singer told a judge in June that she wanted to marry Sam Asghari and have a baby with him during an impassioned plea to end the conservatorship, but said she hadn’t been allowed to remove an intrauterine device for birth control or even drive with him.

Legally, Ms. Spears can get married, but the conservatorship must approve it as with other major life decisions.

Also Read
A Britney Spears supporter waves a "Free Britney" flag outside a court hearing concerning the pop singer's conservatorship at the Stanley Mosk Courthouse on June 23, 2021, in Los Angeles.

Explained: How conservatorships like Britney Spears' work

Ms. Spears was previously married to Kevin Federline, with whom she shares two sons, ages 14 and 15. She was briefly married to childhood friend Jason Alexander in 2004.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles

Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X take top prizes at Video Music Awards

Drugs case: actor Navdeep to appear before ED on Monday

‘Bhoot Police’ movie review: Two ghost hunters address the family audience

French abortion drama 'Happening' tops Venice Film Festival

Shivaji Surathkal is the Sherlock Holmes of Karnataka, says director Akash Srivatsa

Sunday quiz: on music composers

SS Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ delayed again, to release when world markets are up and running

Actor Raj Arjun on his ‘Thalaivii’ experience

‘Tughlaq Durbar’ film review: Vijay Sethupathi-Parthiban reunion is a wisecracking win-win

‘Seetimaarr’ movie review: Gopichand, Tamannaah starrer lives up to its title

‘Gunpowder Milkshake’ movie review: Hugely enjoyable and utterly grisly

From ‘The Hand Of God’ to ‘Spencer,’ Venice film awards race wide open

STR’s ‘Maanaadu’ to release on Deepavali, clashes with Rajinikanth’s ‘Annaatthe’

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez send Venice for a toss at premiere of ‘The Last Duel’

Vadivelu set for comeback, vows to make people happy forever

Debojyoti Mishra wins best music director award for ‘Bansuri: The Flute’ at Imagine India Film Festival in Spain

‘Eternals,’ other Disney movies to release exclusively in theatres after ‘Shang-Chi’ success

Actor Sai Dharam Tej injured in road accident at Madhapur

‘Mumbai Diaries 26/11’ review: A big, intriguing dose of dopamine

‘Chotaa sa Safar...’, a song about journeys and memories

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 13, 2021 10:57:44 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/britney-spears-announces-engagement-to-sam-asghari/article36425049.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY