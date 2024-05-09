1. Born on May 12 in 1820, this lady was a social reformer, statistician and the founder of modern nursing. She was tending to the wounded during the Crimean War when it was discovered that some medicine had been locked away in storage. Her act of breaking it open earned her the nickname ‘lady with the hammer’. Writer William Russell changed it to refer to her act of checking on soldiers in the night. Who was this nurse, and what was the nickname Russell gave her?

2. Born on May 12 in 1910, Dorothy Hodgkin is the only British woman to have been awarded a Nobel Prize for science. One of her chemistry students eventually became the longest-serving British prime minister. This divisive politician was given the nickname ‘Iron Lady’ for her uncompromising authoritative style. Who was this chemist turned PM?

3. Known as the ‘Maid of Orleans’, this girl is regarded as a saviour of France, who transcended gender roles to be remembered as one of the greatest military leaders of all time. Who is this girl, who eventually became the patron saint of France?

4. ‘The Mad Monk’ was the nickname given to a Russian mystic who was a friend of the family of the last emperor of Russia. A group of noblemen decided to kill him on December 30, 1916. They first fed him cyanide-laced cakes and then poisoned wine, but it didn’t affect him. Then they shot him and eventually drowned him. Who was this mystic, who is immortalised in a song by Boney M?

5. This leader of an empire from 434 AD to 453 AD was nicknamed ‘the Scourge of God’ because of the fear the Romans had of him. He ruled all of Central and Eastern Europe, invaded Italy, and most probably died due to excessive drinking. Who was this fearsome leader, who came from the nomadic tribe of the ‘Huns’?

6. This action film star started his career as a bodybuilder, having won Mr. Universe seven times. After finding fame in Hollywood, he became a politician, eventually serving as Governor of California for nine years. This led to him being called the ‘Governator’, a reference to his post and his most famous movie. Who is this popular actor?

7. Mario Lemieux is a Canadian ice hockey player who led the Pittsburgh Penguins to two consecutive Stanley Cup titles and then three more titles as owner. His strength and athleticism earned him a nickname that refers to a popular video game, where the main character keeps running and jumping. What is Lemieux’s nickname?

8. Alain Prost is a French four-time F1 Champion who had the most race victories in the 20th century. He was known for his intellectual approach to the sport, having thought out many strategies and having set up the car to perform better towards the end of the race. What nickname did he earn thanks to this academic approach?

9. Karl Malone is considered one of the greatest power forwards in NBA history, playing for 18 seasons with the Utah Jazz. He still holds the record for the most free-throws made (9,787), and earned his nickname because he ‘always delivered’. What is this nickname that refers to a professional in the USA who always delivers, come what may?

10. In 2003, this cricketer played a pivotal role in India’s first Test win in Australia in 22 years. He batted for 800 minutes against a formidable bowling attack, facing 466 balls and scoring 233. His unwavering concentration, immense patience and determination cemented his nickname, which eventually became a literal phenomenon at the entrance of the M. Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru. Who was this resolute batsman and what was his nickname?

Answers

1. Florence Nightingale, ‘Lady with the Lamp’

2. Margaret Thatcher

3. Joan of Arc

4. Rasputin

5. Attila the Hun

6. Arnold Schwarzenegger

7. Super Mario

8. The Professor

9. The Mailman

10. Rahul Dravid, The Wall