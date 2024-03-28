March 28, 2024 12:39 pm | Updated 12:45 pm IST

1. On March 31 in 1889, this monument officially opened to the public. Built for the Exposition Universelle, at 300 metres, it held the record for the tallest man-made structure for 41 years. Known as the ‘Iron Lady’, it was meant to be dismantled after 20 years, but when a radio antenna was added to the top, they realised it was a valuable transmission tower. Which monument is this, that has become a symbol of its country?

2. The Tokyo Skytree is the tallest tower in the world, standing at 634 metres. This tower was built in 2011, to replace the older Tokyo Tower, which had started getting dwarfed by a slew of new skyscrapers. What use was this tower, built to ensure citizens could enjoy a certain pastime?

3. The Merdeka 118 is a 118-storey skyscraper in Kuala Lumpur, and is the second tallest structure in the world, behind the Burj Khalifa. The building design resembles the profile of Tunku Abdul Rahman, the first prime minister of Malaysia as he stood on stage and chanted ‘Merdeka’ seven times. If this historical event happened on August 31, 1957, and is celebrated every year, what does ‘Merdeka’ mean?

4. The Azadi Tower in Tehran, Iran is a beautiful piece of art, 45 metres tall and completely clad in marble. It was built to open in 1971, to celebrate 2500 years of the Persian Empire. Since then, it has become geographically significant as the point from which all distances are measured in the country. What is this point known as, the Indian version of it being in Nagpur?

5. The Two Towers of Bologna are a set of prominent towers built in the 11th century, and originally used as a prison and look out. In the 16th century, they were used by scientists to study the Earth’s rotation. What peculiar property do both towers share with another, more famous tower that is 180 km away in the same country?

6. This observation tower in Seattle, Washington has been an iconic part of the city’s landscape since 1962. Standing 184 metres high, it even has a rotating restaurant with a view for miles. It was designed in a futuristic way, to look like a flying saucer tethered to the ground. What is the name of this tower?

7. The Strat Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas is a hotel that also has the tallest observation tower in the United States. Standing at 350 metres, the tower has a revolving restaurant and thrill rides. It was officially called ‘Strat’ in 2020, an abbreviation of its original name that comes from the world of geography. What was the original name?

8. The Lotus Tower at 351 metres is the tallest self-supported structure in South Asia. Designed to look like the bud of a lotus symbolising the country’s development, its observation deck and hotels are made from pink-tinted glass, while the outside has LEDs that change colour. The tower was built during the tenure of a president who resigned in 2022 after protestors stormed his palace, and was eventually charged with corruption. In what country is this tower?

9. The tallest free-standing structure in India is a TV Tower built by Doordarshan as a broadcast tower. Standing at 323 metres, it was built in 1995 and could broadcast even to the country in the previous question. In which city, known for its mythological and floating railway bridges, is this tower found?

10. The tallest military structure in the world is a VLF-transmission facility built by the Indian Navy in Tirunelveli. The umbrella antenna peaks at 471 metres, which allowed India to have Very Low Frequency (VLF) communication capability. It is named after an 18th century king in Tamil Nadu, who bravely fought the British till he was captured and hung. By what name is this colossal tower known?

A molecular biologist from Madurai, our quizmaster enjoys trivia and music, and is working on a rock ballad called ‘Coffee is a Drink, Kaapi is an Emotion’. @bertyashley

Answers

1. Eiffel Tower

2. Television Broadcasting

3. Independence

4. Zero Mile / Zero Kilometre Marker

5. They both lean

6. The Space Needle

7. Stratosphere

8. Sri Lanka

9. Rameswaram

10. INS Kattabomman