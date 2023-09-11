September 11, 2023 01:58 pm | Updated 01:58 pm IST

1. On September 10 in 2008, the Large Hadron Collider built by CERN, described as the biggest scientific experiment in history, was powered up in Switzerland. One of the eight detector experiments is ‘A Large Ion Collider Experiment’ dedicated to studying heavy-ion physics. By going into unknown territories, CERN hopes to learn about the smallest particles and how they have the biggest effects on the universe. Fittingly, what is the acronym of this experiment, which might remind you of someone who had a similar adventure?

2. ‘Nuclear Overhauser Effect Spectroscopy’, is an investigative technique used to determine the relative orientation of atoms in a molecule; and hence, used to elucidate the structure of a switchable compound. By adding a letter, they got a name that sounds like a word which means ‘showing too much curiosity about other people’s affairs,’ which is what an investigative technique is. What acronym is this?

3. ‘Subtractively Normalized Interfacial Fourier Transform-Infra Red Spectroscopy’ is an analytical technique used to identify organic and polymeric materials. The FT-IR analysis method uses infrared light to scan test samples and observe chemical properties. The acronym is a word for a glass designed to allow a drinker a good sniff of an alcoholic drink to know what the ingredients are, just like what the spectroscopy does. What acronym is this?

4. ‘Chemistry at HARvard Molecular Mechanics’ is a versatile molecular modeling and simulation program designed to provide broad application to the simulation of many-particle systems. It is very popular among researchers because it works like a ______. Fill in the blank with the acronym.

5. The intrepid researchers at McGill University in Canada came up with the ‘McGill Self-Efficacy of Learners For Inquiry Engagement’ which accords high importance to the mechanisms of human agency and how they are exercised through self-efficacy. It is a reliable and valid instrument for measuring students’ self-efficacy for inquiry engagement. By what millennial-friendly acronym is this known?

6. The ‘Biobehavioral Research Awards for Innovative New Scientists’ award is given by the National Institute for Mental Health. It is intended to support the career advancement of outstanding, exceptionally productive young scientists who plan to make a long-term career commitment to research in mental health. By what fitting acronym is the award known?

7. Chung et al from Stanford University designed a ‘Clear Lipid-exchanged Anatomically Rigid Imaging Tissue hYdrogel’ protocol which can be used to produce transparent tissue without quenching endogenous fluorescence. In it, the lipids are removed using a strong detergent, leaving behind a clear tissue. By making a slight adjustment to usual acronym rules, what is the fitting name of this protocol?

8. A ‘Massive Astrophysical Compact Halo Object’ is any kind of astronomical body that might explain the apparent presence of dark matter in galaxy halos. It can be a small star or super massive black holes. They are usually some of the most powerful entities in the known universe. One of the best ways of keeping track of these extra terrestrial objects is by using the ‘Bright Infrared Galaxy All Sky Survey’, which is one of the biggest projects to attempt to map the whole sky. By what interesting acronyms are both of these known?

9. The Department of Physics of the University of Adelaide collaborated with the Institute for Cosmic Ray Research of the University of Tokyo to build an observatory in the Australian outback in 1999. They called it ‘Collaboration between Australia and Nippon for a GAmma Ray Observatory in the Outback’. By what acronym is this project known, which may remind you of a visitor they erected fences to stop from entering?

10. Physicists Sven Hartmann and Erwin Hahn laid down some postulates which led to two types of spectroscopy that reveal correlations between all nuclei of a spin-system. One is Heteronuclear and the other is Homonuclear spectroscopy, and whoever came up with the acronyms must have had a laugh. What are the acronyms for Heteronuclear Hartmann-Hahn and Homonuclear Hartmann-Hahn spectroscopy?

Answers

1. ALICE

2. NOESY

3. SNIFTIR

4. CHARMM

5. McSELFIE

6. BRAINS

7. CLARITY

8. MACHO / BIGASS

9. CANGAROO

10. HEHAHA / HOHAHA Spectroscopy

A molecular biologist from Madurai, our quizmaster enjoys trivia and music, and is working on a rock ballad called ‘Coffee is a Drink, Kaapi is an Emotion’. @bertyashley