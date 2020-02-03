BAFTA 2020: Here is the full list of winners

The British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) ceremony was held at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Britain, February 2, 2020.
Britain's top movie awards have been criticised for having all-white shortlists in its acting categories and an all-male one for director, triggering the use of the hashtag #BaftasSoWhite on social media.
Here is the full list of winners
Best film
Outstanding British film
Best director
Best cinematography
Best production design
Best sound
Best special visual effects
|1917
|Best leading actress
|Renée Zellweger
|Best leading actor
|Joaquin Phoenix
|Best supporting actress
|Laura Dern
|Best supporting actor
|Brad Pitt
Best original score
Best casting
|Joker
Best film not in the English language
Best original screenplay
|Parasite
Outstanding debut by a
British writer, director or producer
|Bait
|Best documentary
|For Sama
|Best animated film
|Klaus
|Best adapted screenplay
|Jojo rabbit
|Best editing
|Le Mans ’66
|Best costume design
|Little women
|Best make up & hair
|Bombshell
|Best British short animation
|Grandad was a romantic
|Best British short film
|Learning to skateboard in a warzone (if you’re a girl)
|EE Rising star award
Michael Ward