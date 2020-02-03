Entertainment

BAFTA 2020: Here is the full list of winners

Callum McDougall, Pippa Harris, Sam Mendes, Krysty Wilson-Cairns and Jayne-Ann Tenggren with their awards for Outstanding British Film for '1917' at the British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Britain

Callum McDougall, Pippa Harris, Sam Mendes, Krysty Wilson-Cairns and Jayne-Ann Tenggren with their awards for Outstanding British Film for '1917' at the British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Britain   | Photo Credit: Reuters

First World War drama '1917' was the big winner at the BAFTAs, picking up seven awards including best picture and director for Sam Mendes

The British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) ceremony was held at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Britain, February 2, 2020.

Britain's top movie awards have been criticised for having all-white shortlists in its acting categories and an all-male one for director, triggering the use of the hashtag #BaftasSoWhite on social media.

Here is the full list of winners

Best film

Outstanding British film

Best director

Best cinematography

Best production design

Best sound

Best special visual effects

1917
Best leading actressRenée Zellweger
Best leading actorJoaquin Phoenix
Best supporting actressLaura Dern
Best supporting actorBrad Pitt

Best original score

Best casting

Joker

Best film not in the English language

Best original screenplay

Parasite

Outstanding debut by a

British writer, director or producer

Bait
Best documentaryFor Sama
Best animated filmKlaus
Best adapted screenplayJojo rabbit
Best editingLe Mans ’66
Best costume designLittle women
Best make up & hairBombshell
Best British short animationGrandad was a romantic
Best British short filmLearning to skateboard in a warzone (if you’re a girl)
EE Rising star award

Michael Ward

