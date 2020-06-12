Workshop on how to let go

Gather around folks, the Letting Go workshop is coming into your homes. In keeping with the times, this workshop is now being conducted online. It is a personal growth experience that uses elements of Theatre, Journaling, Reiki and Creative Visualisation. The workshop will be held over a maximum of three hours from 3 pm to 6 pm. The experience works on the premise that to truly progress in life, one must let go. An experience likes this, meets us at the point where we are and then goes several steps within. It will be held on June 13. Tickets are available on https://bit.ly/3dJ3WzI.