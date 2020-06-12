Art

Workshop on how to let go

Gather around folks, the Letting Go workshop is coming into your homes. In keeping with the times, this workshop is now being conducted online. It is a personal growth experience that uses elements of Theatre, Journaling, Reiki and Creative Visualisation. The workshop will be held over a maximum of three hours from 3 pm to 6 pm. The experience works on the premise that to truly progress in life, one must let go. An experience likes this, meets us at the point where we are and then goes several steps within. It will be held on June 13. Tickets are available on https://bit.ly/3dJ3WzI.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 12, 2020 5:07:02 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/art/workshop-on-how-to-let-go/article31813535.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY