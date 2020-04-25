The National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) presents NCPA@home. Log on to NCPA’s YouTube channel on April 25 and April 26, at 6 pm, to witness performances by eminent artistes from across genres.

The National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) introduced a digital series, NCPA@home with the intent to spread positivity through art. The series includes videos and content from Indian music, dance, international music, and the Symphony Orchestra of India from NCPA’s extensive archival library.

Watch a concert by the Symphony Orchestra of India, featuring Bruch’s Violin Concerto No. 1, conducted by Martyn Brabbins with Marat Bisengaliev on violin on April 25 and a classical Bharatanatya dance presentation, ‘Kala-Time’ by Indian classical dancer and choreographer Malavika Sarukkai at the NCPA ADD ART Festival 2019. YouTube link www.YouTube.com/TheNCPAMumbai1.