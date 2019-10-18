When nature supplants canvas

Tanya Hawkes spent most of her childhood painting on stones and leaves. “My great grandmother was an artist. But as years passed by, I got into mainstream art and started doing it on paper and canvas,” says the Australia based art therapy facilitator and Nature conservationist. “It was seven years ago that I started practising Nature art again. It has helped me discover myself and reconnect with Nature. Now I help others to achieve this,” says Tanya who will be in the city for a session at an art camp organised by Eco Vibes.“I am in India for the first time and this is my way of giving back to people here,” she says.

Tanya Hawkes

Tanya’s travels across her own country introduced her to the miracles of Nature. “I have lived with many healing communities, learning about plants. The power that they hold amazes me.” She has also associated herself with different environmental groups to plant trees and spread awareness on conservation and dangers of coal mining in ecologically sensitive areas for the past 17 years. She feels that connecting with Nature is important for everybody and especially, the young generation. “With growing cities, people seldom spend time outside their homes. But this is our only way to understand our connection with the eco-system. This realisation is important as it will make people think twice before harming it,’ she says.

Tanya’s session in the city includes meditation and Nature art. The former will begin with forest bathing, where the campers will enjoy the serenity of the woods.

Info you can use October 20; 10:00 am to 4:30 pm

At Perks Adventure Zone, Near Kovai Kutralam, Boluvampatti

The camp will also teach participants to navigate. They will cross the Siruvani river and bathe in it.

Open for ages four and above

Registration fee is ₹899 inclusive of lunch

Call 8940614307 for details

“We will also plant trees. I am excited to explore the forests in Coimbatore. I hope to find some feathers, leaves, ferns and stones to paint for the art session. Usually, I use colours extracted from leaves, flowers and berries. But since I am unfamiliar with this place, I will stick to organic water colours,” she says.

Tanya says that Nature art is all about expressing one self. “Participants will bring out their emotions using colours. Here the process of making art is more important that the final piece. No human being is the same and neither are their emotions and expressions. I hope that this camp will bring the participants closer to Nature,” she hopes.