A gallery for my father

November begins with memories as a new space for art opens up in Kondapur.

Arun Khan, daughter of renowned artist (late) Surya Prakash, is paying tribute to her father by converting an apartment into ‘Surya Art Gallery’, a space to display and celebrate the artist’s works.

The gallery features 34 of his paintings. “For over 50 years, Surya Prakash was a lodestar for Hyderabad’s vibrant and ever-evolving art scene. It is a space to honour the memory of my father. The paintings trace the arc of his meteoric rise that placed him among India’s top artists,” she shares.

The idea to create the gallery came from a need to safeguard his work and provide a space where students and art lovers could view it.

“I am a selfish woman; this gallery is only to display and keep his works. I am not going to do business by holding exhibitions and selling other artists’ works. The project took time as an apartment had to be converted,” says Arun, who works at Indian School of Business.

Due to her work, she says could not take much leave but the gallery came up anyway thanks to her husband Shujaat Ali Khan’s efforts. In fact, although this is a new space, it is not a completely new gallery. Way back 1993, Surya Prakash opened ‘Surya’ an art gallery in Srinagar Colour to nurture local talent. His daughter says this space at Kondapur will be a continuation of that legacy.

A view of the gallery | Photo Credit: By arrangement

Arun recalls how passionate her father was about art. “He did everything with passion; that is missing in me. I realise now how hard he worked to put together every event or exhibition.” She reveals his works were to be displayed at Jehangir Art Gallery, Mumbai, in December but she cancelled the show as she didn’t have his energy to put it together.

“His energy levels were totally different and the way he curated everything was amazing. I feared sending his works to Mumbai, thinking I would lose them or they might get spoilt,” she states.

The display in Kondapur has a mix of works from his different series. The narrative showcases Surya Prakash’s artistic trajectory. “He would do a series every 10 years. Every room in the apartment showcase one kind of works from each series, including paintings from his Reflections, Venice or Forest.” One of her favourite paintings is from the Forest series she says, adding that she can spend hours watching this greenery on canvas.

Arun hopes this gallery and art collection will serve as a vivid legacy and source of inspiration for the next generation of artists from Hyderabad.

(Surya Art Gallery at 404, Lotus Arcadia, lane next to Ratnadeep Supermarket, Kondapur can be visited only by appointment. Call: 98493 25646 or mail suryaprakash1940@gmail.com)