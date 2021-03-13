Sunday Quiz: arts and crafts

1. Craft is an antidote to our increasingly screen-based lives, as using our hands to create takes us away from our devices and allows the mind and body to relax. Young people are turning to craft as a way to improve their mental wellbeing, and one of the most popular places to either find inspiration or showcase your work is a visual discovery engine founded in the U.S. in 2009. With more than a billion ideas floating around at any time, what service is this whose name is a portmanteau of two words that are essential to craft and art?