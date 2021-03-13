Sunday Quiz: arts and crafts
There are two men inside the artist, the poet and the craftsman. One is born a poet. One becomes a craftsman: Émile Zola
1. Born on March 14, 1911, Akira Yoshizawa is considered to be the grandmaster of a certain craft. He has been credited with developing it from a craft into an art form. Often associated with Japanese culture, it has led to major innovations in engineering and technology, including designing space-saving furniture and solar panels on spacecraft. What art form is this?
1. From 1912 to 1948, artists could win medals in a particular global event for works of art inspired by sport, divided into five categories: architecture, literature, music, painting, and sculpture. They had to abolish the category because all those who took part were professional artists, and the event prided itself on the fact that only amateurs took part. What event was this?
1. The art and craft form of making this particular entity is believed to have started during the Qin Dynasty in China around 221–206 BC. The item was made from whale fat or extracts taken from insects and seed, wrapped in paper. What are these items, which were once a vital component in homes but are now considered a luxury as they are usually sold for their scents?
1. In 1790, Englishman Thomas Saint invented the first design for a hand crank-powered machine meant to be used on leather and canvas material. Since he could not successfully advertise or market his invention, he was unable to profit from it. When his patent drawings were found in 1874 and a replica was built, it worked well. What instrument is this that was finally patented in 1830 by French tailor Barthélemy Thimonnier?
1. This essential craft item was first manufactured in 1937 and became so popular that its name has become a generic trademark. People have started to refer to any brand of transparent polypropylene-based, pressure-sensitive tape by the name of the company. The original name is a tribute to the regenerated cellulose from which it was made. What is the name of this craft item?
1. Madhubani is a style of painting using natural pigments. In 2012 in Bihar, artists created colourful masterpieces that played a key role in conservation efforts. Started by Shashthi Nath Jha, these efforts led to Highway 52 in Madhubani district becoming a tourist attraction. On what were the artists depicting beautiful scenes from epics?
1. Dhokra is a type of lost-wax casting technique that has been used in India for more than 4,000 years. One of the oldest known finds of Dhokra art is from Mohenjo-daro and it shows a dancing girl. Similar objects have been found in China, Egypt and Central America. The process involves using a solid piece of wax to create a mould and casting the piece. What base material are these art works made from?
1. Moirang Phee is a textile fabric woven sequentially on both longitudinal edges of the fabric and oriented towards the centre of the cloth, with cotton or silk threads. In 2011, it became protected under the GI registration of a particular State. It’s known locally as ‘Yarongphi’, which represents the Pakhangba, a python god from the area. Which State is this?
1. One of the few places in India where the Juglans regia tree grows widely is the Kashmir region. Here, there is a wood carving craft industry that makes tables, jewellery boxes and various curios. The craft was given GI status in 2008. The edible seed of this tree is not actually a nut, but is usually considered one and has high amounts of DHA, which is good for the brain (and not because it looks like one). What tree is this?
1. Craft is an antidote to our increasingly screen-based lives, as using our hands to create takes us away from our devices and allows the mind and body to relax. Young people are turning to craft as a way to improve their mental wellbeing, and one of the most popular places to either find inspiration or showcase your work is a visual discovery engine founded in the U.S. in 2009. With more than a billion ideas floating around at any time, what service is this whose name is a portmanteau of two words that are essential to craft and art?