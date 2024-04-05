GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Summer camps on various art forms to begin from April 10 in Visakhapatnam

Nataraj Music and Dance Academy to host summer camps on various art forms from April 10

April 05, 2024 01:30 pm | Updated 01:30 pm IST

Nivedita Ganguly
A performance by Nataraj Music and Dance Academy in Visakhapatnam.

| Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Visakhapatnam-based Nataraj Music and Dance Academy is conducting summer courses called Kala Parichayam on various art forms. The courses will begin from April 10 at its Seethammadhara campus.

During the camp, courses will be offered in Kuchipudi classical dance, western dance, Carnatic classical music, keyboard, guitar, tabla, mridangam, drawing, painting, chess and other various art forms. On completion of the courses, students will be awarded certificates accredited by the American Merit Council. Individuals in the age group of five to 50 years can enrol in the courses.

The academy’s founder president Vikram Kumar says that the institution has been training students in music and dance for the past 24 years with an objective to promote and preserve Indian tradition and culture through art forms.

For registration, contact the academy at 9848137445 or 9553222969.

