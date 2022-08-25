Kalakriti Art Gallery hosts the first exhibition of the software professional’s intricately carved works

Ganesha has been a favourite subject of artists. What is unique about the Seeking Ganesha exhibition at Kalakriti Art Gallery is their medium – paper. During the Vinayaka Chavithi festival, the low relief paper artworks are in two sizes - 5x5 inches framed in an 11x11 box (priced ₹12,000) and a larger 3x3 feet (₹ 45,000).

Paper power

Sangameshwar Allipuram’s different forms of pot-bellied Ganeshas are aesthetically created from paper. The artist’s idea was simple: to have a paper creation that makes even drab walls look beautiful. “I wanted the work to reverberate with elegance,” he says. His job as a software professional at Netcracker Technology keeps him busy on weekdays.

A native of Vikarabad, Sangameshwar came to Hyderabad to pursue MSc (Mathematics) from Hyderabad Central University (HCU). His childhood hobby of making crafts with paper and leftover ice cream sticks was revived in 2012. “Being online expanded my horizon and introduced me to various international artists working with paper.” he adds.

International artists, Calvin Nicholls and Jeff Nishinaka’s paper sculptures brought in a new perspective. “I began to read up on the kind of paper they use and their working styles. After that, I began to experiment and create paper sculptures.”

Tigers, eagles, peacocks and lions are some of the intricate paper sculptures that he has created and hopes to display at the India Art Festival in Mumbai in December this year.

He began working on the Seeking Ganesha series in March 2021 with the intent of displaying them during Vinayaka Chavithi this year. Working with a fragile medium such as paper is tough. He first makes a collage of the images online and begins the creative process by drawing an outline of the image on acid-free imported paper. He then traces different parts — eyes, ears, forehead, nose and mouth to cut them accordingly. He uses a stylus to emboss them.

“Drawing, cutting the parts and intricately carving with attention to detail is a challenge. Getting the proper shape of the human face is tough too. Sometimes we have to try many times to get it right. I do PoC (proof of concept) to check the feasibility of the idea before venturing further.” It is not just the minute tear that can be risky in the paper sculpture; dust too can spoil its elegance. “The work is not considered complete once it is sculpted. We need to store the image without exposing it to sunlight and dust, which is also a major challenge.”

Dream come true

Calling this first exhibition a dream come true, Sangameshwar says, “I sent my profile to Rekha ma’am (Rekha Lahoti, Kalakriti Art Gallery) at 10 am on Instagram and by afternoon I was asked to showcase my pieces. It all happened within a day. Everything seems like a dream. The HR department at my office has put up my exhibition details online and now everyone recognises me in office.”