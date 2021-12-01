Saturnalia ‘02: Celebrating watercolours of every hue

‘Saturnalia ‘02’ an exhibition of watercolours is set to commence on December 2 at Chitrakala Parishath in Bengaluru

Saturnalia was an ancient Roman celebration of Saturn that was held in December and heralded the start of the festive season. For art lovers in Bengaluru, Saturnalia ‘02 marks the celebration of watercolours as a medium and is a group exhibition of watercolour paintings set to go on display at the Chitrakala Parishath (CKP) Art Gallery from December 2. Curated by Kochi-based artist Sunil Linus De, the exhibition will be inaugurated by artist NKP Muthukoya.

According to Sunil, the first edition of Saturnalia was held in December 2019 at CKP, with the hope of organising one every year. However, due to the pandemic there was no exhibition last year. “We featured 15 artists at the inaugural edition; this year, over 60 paintings by 35 artists will go on display. During the lockdown, a lot of people took to watercolours and the results have been good, especially as this is a tough medium to master. This exhibition showcases their hard work.”

Works by artists from Europe, Australia, America and Qatar in the form of landscapes, abstracts, portraits and other subjects are a part of this exhibition on watercolours.

There will also be a watercolour painting demonstration by Sunil on December 4 at 4 pm on the premises. Saturnalia ‘02 will be on display at the Chitrakala Parishath Art Gallery from December 2 to 6.