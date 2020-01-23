Return of Chithi

Chithi-2-Sun TV

Mon-Fri, 9 p.m.

Remember ‘Chithi,’ one of Radhika Sarathkumar’s trendsetting soaps that had viewers glued to the sets? With its turns and twists, the serial was a popular show for two years 1999-2001. Radhika is coming out with “Chithi-2,” opening today, 9 p.m. “Chithi was a brand and I’ve decided to revive it,” reveals an enthusiastic Radhika. “I’m playing the title role and the story gathers steam from the first episode. In this family drama, the heroine is neither rich nor poor. She is a middle-class woman, who takes a vital decision, which leads to many consequences. It’ll be interesting to watch how she faces them. Ponvannan, Rubini, Meera Vasudevan, Shilpa, Nikila Rao (who acted with me in” Vani Rani”) Ashwin, Jeevan Ravi, Preethi are my co-stars. Actor director Bhagyaraj is also doing a guest role in the serial and I am happy for it and thank him. We are going to Singapore in a month and those episodes will be on air in a couple of months. The story demands this foreign trip so we are making all arrangements,” says Radhika, who is anchoring ‘Kodeeswari’ for Colors TV. “Yes, my hands are full now. ‘Kodeeswari’ needs a lot of preparation. Besides, I’m also acting in half-a-dozen films, including Mani Ratnam’s “Vanam Kottattum,” Marudhu,” “Kurudhi Aattam” and “Dhuruva Natchathiram.” Right now I’m excited about Chithi-2 and can’t wait to hear viewers’ feedback,” she signs off.

Actor turns producer

Actor Nirosha has turned producer for small screen and is debuting with “Uyire.” The leading manis Veera, Namitha’s husband. “This may be the first serail I’m producing but I have done two mega serials and a weekly soap for Sri Lanka Television before. When Colors offered me the prime slot of 9.30 p.m., I couldn’t refuse it,” she explains. “Uyire” has been on air since January 2 and has had good reviews. “People are enjoying our serial, which has some prominent interesting artistes from different parts of South India. I’m particularly happy with the way we’re handling a sensitive storyline,” says Nirosha, who plays Doly. “My character will appear sometime now,” she informs happily. The serial is cranked by Munishver and directed by Parameshver. ”, said producer Nirosha.