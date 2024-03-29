March 29, 2024 06:19 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST

If you like chocolate and love the idea of a chocolate spa and facial, then you will be excited to see a painting made with chocolate. Hyderabad-born Sravani Panchavati, based in Amsterdam, has made chocolate her choice of paint.

It was a chance discovery that prompted her to do it and she fell in love with chocolate paint. The texture of chocolate — one that is free of sugar — allows her to create the textures that are an important aspect of her style. Once she realised that chocolate doesn’t melt unless exposed to direct sunlight, she decided to experiment more with it.

Sravani says (over the telephone from Amsterdam), “My works are immersive pieces of art that make the viewer wonder, wander and dream. I prefer exploring a variety of media recently started experimenting with artwork using chocolate. I have developed some unique techniques to express my concepts and vision using chocolate as a medium. I try to convey a story or a part of a story through each of my artworks.”

Sravani’s tryst with chocolate as paint paint began with her visiting the ‘Cacao Museum’ in Amsterdam to have hot chocolate. She describes the place as a cosy little store with some of the best chocolate from around the world. Sravani says, “The owner, Henkjan, was a bit of a conversationalist which got us talking about chocolate, travel and art. After a few brainstorming sessions, we decided we must collaborate and he suggested that I participate in the ‘Amsterdam Chocolate Festival’ along with him and display my artworks at his stall; his condition being, the paintings must be made with chocolate.”

Sravani also collaborated recently with Bon Fiction, a craft chocolate from Rajamundhry in Andhra Pradesh.

A self-taught artist, Sravani took up painting to create memories and landscapes that are close to her heart. As an artist, her work is deeply influenced by the culture, colour and landscapes unique to the country, she says. She took up art professionally five years ago and it is her love for art that made her choose interior and graphic design as a profession. She says, “I took up a Bachelor of Arts course and ended up experimenting a lot with various mediums and came to understand that acrylic is my choice of paint. My artwork has a lot of textures and layering; it has a 3D effect for which layering and adding textures are a must. Acrylic allows me to bring that effect fully. My paintings are inspired by dense forests and wildlife that I experienced closely.”

Sravani is clear that she is not an abstract artist. She describes ‘my kind of art- abstract impressions’: “My artworks are based on my travels and safaris in India, with a bit of fantasy and fiction involved. I have always been intrigued by the depth, mystery and captivating nature of dense wild forests.”

Forests, wildlife and anything related to the wild are her go-to themes. She explains: “I experience the raw, unfiltered side of my personality every time I venture into the forests and through my artworks, I intend to convey the same thrill and wonder, bring a piece of this creation/nature into living spaces and help people build a deep connection with it. I like to capture the essence of my subject through an expressive colour palette and rich impasto strokes.”

How does she play with themes given the colour of chocolate? “Chocolate dominates the canvas, but it is also balanced with other colours to tell a story. My artworks have elements from nature— birds, butterflies, animals — for which I bring in other colours.”

Does she treat chocolate with any other agent to stick well on the canvas? “I don’t use any other substance or treat the chocolate. All I do is temper it a little bit. Sealing the painting after it is cured makes chocolate stick to canvas,” explains Sravani.