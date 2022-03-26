Hyderabad’s M. Eshwariah Art Gallery celebrates women with its Mother India art exhibition

Around 18 artists are participating in the show from March 26

Hyderabad-based M. Eshwariah Art Gallery is celebrating the month of March with its annual Mother India art exhibition. In its second year, the show from March 26 till April 2 has 18 artists from Hyderabad and the states of Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Orissa and Gujarat registering for the show.

The participating artists include Bharathi Kar, Devanshi Damani, Hema Nalini, Jayaraju Turimilla, Lakshmi Samavedam, Mohan Raju, Navya Masam, Nivedita Chakraborty, Preeti Jain, Priyanka Singh, Rajeshwar Nannuta, Sairekha Raja, Sarita Arra, Seema Subedhar, Sumitra Reddy, Prasuna Murali, Pramod Kumar and Shalini Kusuma.

By Seema Subedhar | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Splashed in ethnic tones, Jayaraju’s canvas depicts the source of life, knowledge, wisdom and sacrifice of a mother. Mohan Raju’s artwork in bright colours has women carrying lights on their heads with a baby hanging on their shoulders. If Navya Masam creates Durga in a mandala style, Lakshmi Samavedam’s canvas of hope depicts expectant mothers holding a lotus in the hope of happiness for the baby in their womb. Sumitra Reddy’s painting narrates the trauma of a female foetus. Prasuna Murali’s portrait Sudha Murthy is a sign of inspiration and Shalini Kusuma looks at a mother’s sacrifice in her painting.

By Rajeshwar Nannuta | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Jayaraju Turimilla, Mohan Raju and Lakshmi Samavedam have received awards initiated by the gallery in memory of the late Sikhakolli Subba Rao, deputy collector, Guntur.

“From next year, we plan to invite artists from across India for the show,” says Sanjay.