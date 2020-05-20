‘Donate Through Photography’ initiative brings works of masters to the fore during the COVID-19 lockdown

Decades may have passed but photographs by masters like Raja Deen Dayal, Raja Triambak Raj Bahadur and Dr N Bhagwandas continue to shine bright. Here’s your chance to own limited edition archival prints by these acclaimed photo artists from India.

A photograph H Satish from Bengalore

Curated by Bandi V Ramana from Hyderabad-based Rajan’s School of Photography and Photo Circle and his photographer friend Srikanth Alle, ‘Donate Through Photography’ is an initiative that puts up limited edition archival inkjet print for sale, till June 2.

Help the cause

A photograph by Vishwender Reddy

In the last week of April, Ramana and Srikanth devised an idea to create a masterpiece merchandise to help the COVID-19 cause. “We are facing an unprecedented crisis with the pandemic and we felt this is the right time to use our network and resources for good,” says Ramana, who not only teaches at the Rajan’s School but is also the son of legendary photographer (late) Bandi Rajan Babu.

Photographers Raja Deen Dayal (1844 – 1910) - from Collection of the Kalakrithi Archives Raja Triambak Raj Bahadur (1900 – 1969) Dr N Bhagwandas (1919 - 2001) Bandi Rajan Babu (1939 - 2011) T.N.A. Perumal (1932 - 2017) B. Narsing Rao Rama Veeresh Babu Samar Singh Jodha (New Delhi) H. Satish (Bangalore) Bharath Ramamrutham (Goa) K. Vishwender Reddy K. Sudhaker Reddy Suneetha Ravulapally B. V. Ramana Kandukuri Ramesh Babu Srikanth Alle Raghu Kapu T.A. Natarajan (Bangalore) Sathyaprasad Yachendra Ismail Shariff Masood Hussain Kumar Kanchu Vishal Anjukandi Mallika Rajkumar Prudhvi Chowdary Saurabh Chatterjee

A photography by Masood Hussain

The duo contacted photo artists across India and 26 artists to source 120 images — from 1800 to the present — to be a part of the sale. They also contacted a few of their students and visiting faculty who helped in the initiative. Raja Deen Dayal’s photographs were sourced from Kalakriti Archives. Ramana says, “We often come across auctions of fine art media works to help a cause. We are using our connections in the medium of photography to take this initiative forward for a cause.”

Happy images

A photograph by (late) Bandi Rajan Babu | Photo Credit: Bandi Rajan Babu

Anirudh Gottumukkala, a former student of the School and now a web developer, created the website for the virtual sale. Ramana and Srikanth have only selected feel-good images — landscapes, architecture, rockspaces and urban spaces — that tell amazing stories . Explaining the selection process, Ramana shares, “We selected pictures that will make people happy. There is an enduring charm to these images created in 1800; they have a fragile quality adding pictorial value. The website displays photographs and also a small bio of the photographers so that customers know about the photographer whose work they plan to buy.”

The team has associated with Srishti Digilife - India and ILFORD Galerie. The archival inkjet prints will be of 13x19 size. Post-lockdown, the prints, along with a certificate of authenticity, will be shipped to the buyer.

Proceeds from the sales will go to the Telangana CM’s Relief fund.

For more info: www.rsphyd.com/covid19