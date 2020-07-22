How this photographer ‘paints’ using light

Photographer Anoop Upaasana flashes a torchlight, weaving moving beams of patterns on thin air in the dark. At first glance, his quick, wavy hand movements make one wonder what he endeavours to shine the light on. In half a minute, he turns off the light and dashes off to his camera perched on a table to check the preview. Amazingly, the display screen frames what looks like a minimalist landscape sketch in streaks of dazzling white against a pitch-black backdrop.

A light painting by Anoop Upaasana | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

For the past six years, Anoop has been experimenting with 'light painting', a photographic technique that captures a moving light source in long exposure to create painting-like images. "In light painting, the light source essentially acts as the paintbrush. It is all about playing with the camera's shutter speed," says Anoop, a native of the Nilgiris who is now settled in Kochi, Kerala.

A celebrity fashion lensman and movie still photographer, Anoop says he initially struck upon the idea of light art while working in a short film for director Sarathchandran Wayanad. "There were several shots that were set against a smoky atmosphere in the film. Then I started experimenting with capturing images of smoke emanating from incense sticks and drawing patterns with it. Later, I started using a mobile phone torch and now employ a hand torch that gives me better grip and control," says the 42-year-old.

A light painting by Anoop Upaasana | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

He usually sets the shutter speed to 30 seconds, the longest typically permitted in standard DSLRs. "That leaves me with a small window of time and hence the handwork needs to be quick. It helps to have a pre-visualisation in mind and each stroke needs to be perfect. I also experiment with a variety of lens depending on what I draw," he explains, adding that he often goes for multiple takes for the perfect composition of his chiaroscuro works.

A light painting of Mahatma Gandhi by Anoop Upaasana | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Light paintings can also be done using the Bulb mode in camera, which allows for a manual shutter speed, but Anoop doesn't go for that. "For one, I will have to rope in somebody to keep the button pressed and I take to this hobby at random times when I get free. Also the Bulb mode is distracting and may distort the final product," he says.

Some of his light paintings incorporate shades of red in them and Anoop says that is brought about by red glow of his fingers that appears while cupping the light source. So, why not use colour lights for brighter, varicoloured works? "Because I have about 30 seconds and can't change positions. You need a seamless sequence while drawing," says the photographer, adding that he does not edit the photos at all.

A light painting of Mahabali by Anoop Upaasana | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Anoop, who is the elder brother of filmmaker and lensman Aneesh Upaasana, often zooms in on contemporary matters of "social relevance" for his subjects, apart from attempting 'outline sketches' of historical and mythological figures, for instance Mahatma Gandhi and Mahabali. He did a series of light paintings post the floods that struck Kerala. At other times, it is simple landscapes, like the one on a moonlit riverside. He is presently working on a 'Corona series', revolving around "masks and hospitals".