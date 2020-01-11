Gone viral with art

1/7

Ashwin Chacko | @whackochacko: “Every period is defined by its art, and our generation is no different,” says the Mussoorie-based illustrator, who put out a series on police brutality during the protests. “[Artists] push society towards a better future.”

Rohan Chakravarty | @green_humour: Popular for his eco-centric comics, Chakravarty has now been posting political content. To those objecting to the shift, he says, “Your suggestion is valued, and the inconvenience is regretted.”

Rachita Taneja | @sanitarypanels: With those in power spreading wrong facts and backtracking on earlier claims about CAA, NRC and NPR, Taneja says she made this comic “to show that their actions will have consequences”.

Priyanka Gogoi | @phophophoworld: With this poster, the Assamese illustrator attempted to portray “the amicable relationship between communities in the state, and how everyone stood together to protest”.

Priya Kuriyan | @priyakuriyan: In this sketch, the Bengaluru-based illustrator has taken off on the saying Jhoot bole, kauwa kaate ( When you lie, the crow will caw). As a self-described people watcher, she has also been sharing quirky illustrations of protestors.

Lamya Khan | @agraphicnerd: When she conceptualised this poster, Khan saw art pushing the boundaries of conversation and making people think. “When your back is against the wall and you can't be pushed any further... It has given me courage to speak against this government through my art.”