Experience the alchemy of art

‘Alchemy,’ an art exhibition, hopes to raise funds to empower marginalised women and children in Bengaluru

Fifteen artists from all over India will be exhibiting over 100 works of art in acrylic and watercolour. Curated by Bengaluru-based artist Rachana Gupta, these canvases will be on display from May 19-24, at Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath.

Artists from Nagpur, Kerala and Kolkata, as well as those from Karnataka are participating in the exhibition, ‘Alchemy’. Bengaluru-based artists such as Rashmi Guruprasad, Pannaga Ramesh, Deepa Nadkarni and others will be showcasing their work. “While many of these artists are self-taught and have been painting for years, they have not had a platform to showcase their art works in such a manner, despite their talent,” says Rachana.

Artworks from the Alchemy exhibition by Rachana Gupta | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

“Apart from being artists, the main aspect that connected all the participants was a desire to give back to society. A portion of the proceeds from the sale of the paintings will go to the Yuva Bengaluru Trust,” she adds. The trust has been working for the past 12 years to empower marginalised women and children in the city through education, self-sustainability and environmental awareness.

Following the inauguration of the exhibition on May 19, Bhubaneswar-based watercolorist Raghunath Sahoo will present a live painting demonstration at 12 noon.

‘Alchemy’ will be on display from May 19 to 24, at Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath, Gallery 3 and 4. Entry free.