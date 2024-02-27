Dwija Art Gallery is Bengaluru’s newest address for beauty

February 27, 2024 01:28 pm | Updated 01:28 pm IST

Much to the delight of art lovers in Bengaluru, there is now yet another space in the city where beauty can be displayed at its brightest. Inaugurated on February 2, Dwija opened its doors to the public with Sentient, an art exhibition showcasing the works of 10 artists from around the country.

The Dwija Art Gallery is located in a 128-year-old bungalow with an architectural charm that lends to the works of art within. The gallery has been opened by the Dwija Conservation Society of Art and Cultural Heritage, with over 30 years of experience in the field of conservation and restoration, in collaboration with Grafiprint Private Limited.

“The space has a lot of history in itself, with a narrative that is something to reminisce about; it adds to the dynamics of exhibits within,” says Ayushi, executive curator of the gallery.

The villa sparkles in the sunlight and the minimal, yet tasteful landscaping is welcoming. Once inside, a comforting sense of spaciousness emanates from the high ceilings and the marked lack of anything else that is not a part of the exhibition. Less is certainly more at Dwija Art Gallery.

Old-time residents of the city would no doubt be pleased to see the basic beauty of the structure has been retained. The tiled roof with slots for sunlight finished in teak and rosewood are no longer a common sight in the city.

“Going forward, we plan to open this space to musical and theatrical performances. We hope to accommodate art and cultural events in this space,” adds Ayushi.

Three large, adjoining rooms lead into a long hall where a skylight of sorts bathes the area with a natural glow. The site was formerly a printing press and some of its cloth-bound volumes and shelving are a part of the reading room and library at Dwija, along with sepia-tinted tomes and black-and-white photographs of the city, as well as popular comic books of the 90s.

A room in the attic, complete with a romantic, dormer window of yore, has been set aside as an artist’s studio.

According to Ayushi, academic collaborations in the areas of art and culture are a part of Dwija’s fabric. Artists and curators are welcome to rent the space and organise shows at the gallery.

Sentient, the inaugural show

Girish Koti, executive director of the gallery, and Ayushi spent the better part of a year shortlisting the names they wanted for their opening show. “While we wanted to showcase artists from all over the country, we also wanted well-known artists from Bangalore for our inaugural and we chose Appajaiah KS, Devaraj B and Giridhar Khasnis,” says Ayushi.

The other artists exhibiting their work at Sentient are Amal Dev, Amrita Varma, Dileep, Milind Limbekar, Pradiptaa Chakraborty, Raja Boro and Ram Kumar Manaa; their collective work is an illustration of Dwija’s commitment to inclusivity in all ways.

“These artists are some of the finest we could visualise in this space,” says Ayushi, adding, “Apart from having artists who had not exhibited in the city before, it was our vision to present a show that was completely fresh for Bangaloreans.”

With paintings, sculptures, graphics and installations, the works of art on display encompass different media, genres and styles. From the black-and-white photographs of Giridhar Khasnis where time stands still, and the amazing attention to detail in Raja Boro’s woodcut prints, to the stark, unsettling questions that Appajaiah KS’ works elicit, the art on display represent a range of sensations, each evoking thought and contemplation,

Located at 97 Residency Road, Dwija Art Gallery will host Sentient till February 29. Tuesdays closed. For more information follow @dwijaartgallery on Instagram