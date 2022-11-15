Daily Quiz | On Painters

1 / 7 | This painter was financially unsuccessful during his lifetime and was considered a madman and a failure. Known for Sunflowers (1887) and The Starry Night (1889), he became renowned after he took his life. Name the painter.

Answer : Vincent van Gogh

2 / 7 | Identify the drawing by Leonardo da Vinci that is drawn from the writings by the ancient Roman architect Vitruvius. It depicts a nude man in two superimposed positions with his arms and legs apart, inscribed in both a circle and square

Answer : Vitruvian Man

3 / 7 | Name the sculptor who painted the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel, considered one of the most influential frescoes in the history of Western art.

Answer : Michaelangelo

4 / 7 | Identify this Malayali painter who is hailed as the first modern Indian artist due to his use of Western aesthetics in depictions of Indian mythology and daily life.

Answer : Raja Ravi Varma

5 / 7 | Name this painter, known for his characteristic flamboyant moustache, who painted The Persistence of Memory (1931).

Answer : Salvador Dali

6 / 7 | Name this twentieth-century Mexican painter, commonly regarded as a feminist icon, who is best known for her self-portraits.

Answer : Frida Kahlo