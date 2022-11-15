  1. EPaper
Daily Quiz | On Painters
Premium

Claude Monet, a French painter and founder of impressionist painting, was born today in 1840. Here’s a quiz on famous painters

November 15, 2022 11:54 am | Updated 11:54 am IST

Ranjani Srinivasan
Daily Quiz | On Painters
Eminent painter M.F. Hussain’s art work displayed on the first day of the inaugural ceremony of the India Art Fair at NSIC in New Delhi. Image for representational purposes only.
1 / 7 | This painter was financially unsuccessful during his lifetime and was considered a madman and a failure. Known for Sunflowers (1887) and The Starry Night (1889), he became renowned after he took his life. Name the painter. 

Answer : Vincent van Gogh 
