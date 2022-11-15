Daily Quiz | On Painters
Eminent painter M.F. Hussain’s art work displayed on the first day of the inaugural ceremony of the India Art Fair at NSIC in New Delhi. Image for representational purposes only. START THE QUIZ
1 / 7 |
This painter was financially unsuccessful during his lifetime and was considered a madman and a failure. Known for Sunflowers (1887) and The Starry Night (1889), he became renowned after he took his life. Name the painter.
2 / 7 |
Identify the drawing by Leonardo da Vinci that is drawn from the writings by the ancient Roman architect Vitruvius. It depicts a nude man in two superimposed positions with his arms and legs apart, inscribed in both a circle and square
3 / 7 |
Name the sculptor who painted the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel, considered one of the most influential frescoes in the history of Western art.
4 / 7 |
Identify this Malayali painter who is hailed as the first modern Indian artist due to his use of Western aesthetics in depictions of Indian mythology and daily life.
5 / 7 |
Name this painter, known for his characteristic flamboyant moustache, who painted The Persistence of Memory (1931).
6 / 7 |
Name this twentieth-century Mexican painter, commonly regarded as a feminist icon, who is best known for her self-portraits.
7 / 7 |
Which work of Claude Monet’s did climate activists recently throw mashed potatoes at?
