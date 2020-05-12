COVID-19: The India Design Fund to take place from May 14 to 20

‘The India Design Fund’ is a fundraiser sale in collaboration with StoryLtd by Saffronart, set to take place from May 14 to 20, 2020. The Fund shall present its first sale bringing together a cross section of leading design minds from India through a collaborative online sale titled OTLO, curated by Ashiesh Shah.

The proceeds from the week-long sale will be directed towards charities working on ground with the communities who have been severely impacted by COVID-19 health crisis.

The Fund brings together powerful voices from within the industry committed to support, advocate and collaborate for the transformation of lives, livelihood in design.

The aim is to launch multiple initiatives to address the immediate needs bringing together in the design, construction, and craft industry to support construction workers, migrant labourers, and artisan groups whose livelihoods, communities, and craft traditions are at risk.

From the works of Dashrath Patel to Gunjan Gupta’s ‘Ikkis’ and ‘Design Objects’ from Shah’s Atelier, the collection on sale emits forth hope and solidarity through these times of crisis. Every collaborator has submitted one or more artworks that have been shortlisted by the founding members and panellists of The India Design Fund, which include architects and design studio heads.

The India Design Fund, furthermore, hopes to tackle challenges within the design community, one step at a time and continue to stand as a strong voice for sustainability, improvement of life and safety standards, promoting indigenous craft practices and design in a post-covid world.

Proceeds from the sale will go to NGO of United Way Mumbai — Fight Against Covid-19, along with patron donations also allocated towards those organisations mobilising relief to craft communities such as Dastkar Artisan Fund amongst others.

“Saffronart is pleased to collaborate with The India Design Fund, a timely initiative aimed at supporting people whose livelihoods have been affected by the COVID-19 crisis. The power of art in bringing people together was demonstrated in our recent fundraiser auction that raised ₹66 lakhs to aid three non-profit organisations,” states Minal Vazirani, president and co-founder, Saffronart.