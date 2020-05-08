Colouring the lockdown with luxury brands

In a lot of ways, the ongoing lockdown has taken us back to a simpler time. Like 2014, when colouring books for adults were all the rage, courtesy Johanna Basford’s bestselling Enchanted Forest.

More recently, Google trends show that interest has been spiking in adult colouring pages since March. After all, there is only so much candy you can crush and Netflix you can binge-watch when you are stuck inside for weeks. To cater to this demand, everyone from street artist collectives to singer Billie Eilish have created their own designs. And luxury brands have taken note. Their colouring pages, downloadable for free, feed your obsession for designer shoes and high-end travel.

Fashion

Get your fashion fix by colouring in Bulgari’s iconic Serpenti bag, HJ necklace or Octo watch, among others. Each product has two versions: one that can be coloured in and one that allows you to get creative and add your own flair to the piece. Download from bulgari.com.

Footwear fiends, check out Manolo Blahnik’s Smile initiative. Pick your perfect colour palette for the AW 2011 Nerina pump or jazz up the Ossie sandal from Spring 1971. On manoloblahnik.com.

Minju Kim, South Korean designer and winner of Netflix reality show, Next in Fashion, has a dedicated site — minjukimathome.com — with 13 pages that range from easy to difficult, based on her bold, quirky collections.

Take it further with a contest to design a Ressence watch; the winning entry will be turned into a watch that will be offered for sale at Sotheby’s. Proceeds will go towards KU Leuven University’s Covid-19 Research Programme. Details: ressencewatches.com

Automobiles

With mostly empty roads in our cities, the prospect of a leisurely drive seems quite tempting. However, you should probably stick to colouring in your favourite supercars. Pick Audi’s two activity books where the R8 gets a starring role by appearing on several pages. There’s also a Horch touring car, a 1930s grand prix racer and a Quattro rally machine. On media.audiusa.com.

Mercedes-Benz has released design sketches encouraging people to give a colourful makeover to icons such as the 1950s-era 300 SL, a coupe with gull-wing doors. On mercedes-benz.com.

Or go for the Vanquish 25 by ex-Jaguar and Aston car designer, Ian Callum. On callumdesigns.com

Travel

Glum about missing your annual summer vacation? To make up for it, Leading Hotels of the World, a collection of independent luxury properties, has released a printable 34-page book. Interpreted by Dallas Shaw, a leading creative in the design and luxury segment, explore the grounds of a fairy-tale-like castle perched above Zurich or find your zen during an outdoor yoga class overlooking the Ionian Sea. Available on lhw.com.

What colour would you paint the French palaces in Versailles? Or the Hotel Nacional de Cuba? Embark Beyond, a luxury travel advisory platform, has a host of online activities not just for members, but for everyone. These colouring pages have been designed by renowned artist and Elizabeth Sutton. On embarkbeyond.com.