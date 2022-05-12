Childhood friends and artists join hands for a show

The exhibition, titled Elelments, is on at Chitrakala Parishath

Artist Amrish Malvankar, architect Shailesh Parwatkar and visual artist Jude Gabriel join hands for a group show: Elements, which will be on till May 15 at the Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath. Amrish, a Bangalore-based artist, has put together a collection that “captures a new beginning for all”, where he “binds elements together and weaves a story for humanity to read”. He also says that he draws inspiration from “everything around me, from sunrise to sunset. The three of us are childhood friends, and we decided to come together for a show as we felt it was a great idea to display our work under one roof,” adds Amrish.

Jude says that they are also “looking at interpretations of our work from viewers”. As a visual artist, he works with “mixed media and photography,” and believes the group show is about “all three of us looking at different things with respect to our individuality.”

Shailesh adds that his works are a “combination of elements of nature and how I express my emotions through it, with the emphasis being on aqua.” His work is called Pixelating Aqua.

Amrish has been showcasing his work in India and abroad, which includes the Miami Art Show and the Art Box project across Basel, Switzerland and Miami.

Elements will be on display at Chitrakala Parishath till May 15 from 11 am to 6 pm