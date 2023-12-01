HamberMenu
Bose Krishnamachari in list of world’s most influential personalities in field of art

December 01, 2023 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Artist and curator Bose Krishnamachari, co-founder and president of Kochi-Muziris Biennale, has been included in the list of the world’s most influential personalities in the field of art, prepared by Art Review, an internationally-renowned art magazine.

Mr. Krishnamachari is ranked 38th on the list titled ‘Power 100’, which includes personalities from all spheres of contemporary art such as artists, thinkers, curators, gallerists, museum directors, and collectors, says a release issued here. The magazine has mentioned the progressive distinctiveness in his approaches.

The publication also makes a special mention of the Neurodiverse project, an art show of neurodiverse artists curated by Mr. Krishnamachari. He has curated the murals on Manaveeyam street in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala Traditional Historical and Colonial Architecture photography exhibition and ‘Contextual Cosmologies’, it says.

