December 20, 2023 03:03 pm | Updated 03:03 pm IST

Sublime Art Galleria, founded in 2009 in Bengaluru by Uzma Irfan, has opened its doors in Hyderabad at Prestige Skytech, Financial District, Gachibowli. Located on the first floor in the sprawling office space, the gallery stands out with its high grey ceiling, wooden floor, and ivory-hued wall occasionally punctuated by arched columns that reveal a second, old-world brick wall. Inaugurated recently, the gallery welcomes visitors with Amalgamation, a series of digital artworks by Vijit Pillai that presents both ethnic and contemporary subjects in an art nouveau style.

Amalgamation is a series that the artist began working on towards the end of the pandemic, drawing themes from the past and the present, which seemed standstill, and the uncertain future. The artworks touch upon history, myth, modern cityscapes, literature, and more. From the Mysore Dasara, a Mughal court and Sunflower Ganesh to Ophelia from Shakespeare’s Hamlet and skyscrapers in New York, he reimagines the subjects in a surrealistic style.

Reflecting on the series, Vijit Pillai says that when he was commissioned to work on Amalgamation by Uzma Irfan, he was keen to explore diverse subjects. “The gallery is opening in a new part of Hyderabad, which looks like a different city altogether. The art had to be contemporary even while dealing with a few ethnic subjects.”

New in Hyderabad’s art scene What: Amalgamation, digital art by Vijit Pillai. On view till January 7, 2024. Where: Sublime Art Galleria, First floor, Prestige Skytech, Financial District, Gachibowli, Hyderabad When: Open Tuesday to Sunday, closed on Mondays; 11am to 8pm

The 65-year-old artist, whose oeuvre includes traditional and digital art techniques, says the biggest transition since his last exhibition in Hyderabad in 2019 was to be unapologetic about his increased focus on digital art. That series, Maharaja and the Last Supper, was a combination of digital and hand painting. In Amalgamation, barring Sunflower Ganesha, which has been handpainted, the artworks have been digitally created. “The colours that I have arrived at using the digital technique are nearly impossible to achieve in a traditional practice,” he says.

The colours are one of the most striking aspects of his current series. For instance, Mysore Dasara is a melange of hues from rose pinks to blacks, charcoal greys to moss greens and silver-gold ornamentation on the elephants and their mahouts. Another work titled Turquoise uses a combination of turquoise, tangerine and purple to add to the mysticism of Buddha. In Tishman 1 and 2, through which the artist recreates a portion of the New York skyline, the colour schemes vary from steely greys to an occasional burst of flaming reds. Vijit adds that the varied subjects, the experimentation with digital art and colours is intended to appeal to a wide section of young viewers who might walk into the gallery.

Amalgamation will be on view till January 7, 2024. Uzma Irfan states that plans are on to invite artists from Hyderabad and other cities to showcase a variety of art, “Our mission is to foster a deeper connection between artists and art enthusiasts, creating a space for meaningful exchanges between artists and art aficionados.” Plans are on to conduct cultural events and host art shows akin to that of the gallery in Bengaluru.