Artist Rakhee Shenoy’s kaleidoscope of memories

August 31, 2023 11:37 am | Updated 11:37 am IST

What would you see if you took a walk in your own mind right now? A jumble of images flashing past, to-do lists fighting to stay in focus and a myriad emotions clamouring for attention? In her show titled, Presence of Absence, Bengaluru-based artist Rakhee Shenoy gives viewers a glimpse of her subconscious persona.

“When I started, I came up with this theme of ‘the dream-like comfort of an imaginary elsewhere’. It is basically a mishmash of all the things that are dear to me, my dreams and aspirations. However, objects of significance that I have around me have been depicted too, and not just what is in my imagination,” says Rakhee.

Her series, Presence of Absence, showcases an extraordinary juxtaposition of objects — floating fish and teabags, hot air balloons and a sewing machine — usually not seen together. There are also vases of different shapes and sizes, bearing a wondrous riot of flowers in every hue.

“I do a lot of sewing, I drink a lot of tea,” she laughs, adding, “We may not see these objects together, but there is no designated spot or zone in our heads. Everything is right there.”

Rakhee goes on to elaborate how the objects which find place in her work have a personal significance. “For instance, one of my pieces has a radio — it is one my granddad and I used to listen to in the afternoons when he was alive. That small radio and us sitting on the balcony enjoying old Hindi songs is a cherished memory.”

“My dreams and aspirations, places on my bucket list, the things of importance that go on inside my head, have all found a place in my work,” she says, recounting a time when she and her dog picked figs on a small farm, and how that too, appears in her work.

Rakhee’s medium of choice is actually a combination of many techniques — hand painting, drawings and digital drawings. “The hand drawings and paintings are scanned, after which I collage them onto archival canvas. I then paint over it and add hand embroidery.”

“I believe my work is a crossover of art and design; my textile background has inspired my art in a lot of ways,” says the artist who specialised in textile weaves while pursuing her MFA from the Royal College in London. Today, she works with different mills in India and the United Kingdom, apart from doing freelance work on handloom with hand embroidery.

“As an artist and a textile designer, I think with both two- and three-dimensional imagery which is why I use multiple styles to create my artwork. I don’t stick to one style and it was important for me to present how I think on all these lines when ideating or creating a work of art.”

This is evident in Palette of Serenity with its hand tufted vases. “I believe tufting is a stepping stone to what I will be working on next. The technique of tufting creates a beautiful, tactile material often used for rugs, but I believe they belong on walls instead of under our feet.”

While there seems to be no dearth to her imagination, Rakhee feels Dialogue 29 in the series is her way of bidding adieu to this particular connection. “There are so many more things I want to say, but where do I stop?”

There are 29 canvases on display at Presence of Absence created over the past one-and a-half years and unlike a few artists, Rakhee has titled her pieces. “When I start working, I have a rough idea in my mind and after it is completed, a name comes to mind. Every object has a story or even multiple stories, but I haven’t added those in the description because I want people to make their own associations and connect with that work of art on a personal level.”

However, she says is willing to share personal stories with viewers if they wished, “But I don’t want to influence their thinking.”

Rakhee has been creating works of art since 2018, and has been a part of group shows in the United Kingdom, Netherlands and India; Presence of Absence will be her first solo show.

Presence of Absence will be on display at the Bangalore International Centre, Domlur from Sept 1 to 3. The exhibition will be available for viewing at Artisera in Indiranagar by request and on www.artisera.com till September 24, 2023.